Efficiency Analysis: Atom D510 Vs. Atom D525/ION2

In The Red Corner: Atom D510

Intel D510MO

For this comparison, we decided to use an Intel D510MO motherboard, a popular product for low-power, small form factor computers. Chris Angelini utilized this platform and discussed it in detail for his article Intel's Atom D510 And NM10 Express: Down The Pine Trail With D510MO.

While Jetway's Atom D525 has a mini PCI Express slot, the Intel D510MO comes with a 32-bit PCI legacy interface. In addition, the board has four USB 2.0 ports and a gigabit Ethernet port. Unfortunately, you can only use an analog VGA connector for displays, which is a bit cheaper than implementing DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Client systems are typically better off with one of the digital monitor interfaces. This motherboard and the Atom D510 still utilize DDR2-800 memory, and we used two 2 GB DIMMs to reach a total memory of 4 GB.

Test System Data: