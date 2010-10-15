Efficiency Analysis: Atom D510 Vs. Atom D525/ION2

In The Red Corner: Atom D510
Intel D510MO
For this comparison, we decided to use an Intel D510MO motherboard, a popular product for low-power, small form factor computers. Chris Angelini utilized this platform and discussed it in detail for his article Intel's Atom D510 And NM10 Express: Down The Pine Trail With D510MO.
While Jetway's Atom D525 has a mini PCI Express slot, the Intel D510MO comes with a 32-bit PCI legacy interface. In addition, the board has four USB 2.0 ports and a gigabit Ethernet port. Unfortunately, you can only use an analog VGA connector for displays, which is a bit cheaper than implementing DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Client systems are typically better off with one of the digital monitor interfaces. This motherboard and the Atom D510 still utilize DDR2-800 memory, and we used two 2 GB DIMMs to reach a total memory of 4 GB.
Test System Data:
|Hardware
|Details
|Motherboard
|Intel D510MO (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: Intel NM10, BIOS: 0175 (03/8/2010)
|CPU
|Intel Atom D510 (45 nm, 1.66 GHz, 1 MB L2 Cache, TDP 13 W)
|RAM DDR2 (dual)
|2 x 2 GB DDR2-800 (Apogee AU2G732-12GH001)
|Hard Drive
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.11, 500 GB (ST3500320AS) 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|Enermax Pro 82+, EPR425AWT
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64, Updated on 2010-03-03
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.1.1025
|Intel Storage Drivers
|Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.9.0.1023
|Intel Graphics
|Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 15.17
