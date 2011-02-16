What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Power Analysis: The Enthusiast

Enthusiast Profile

Interestingly, the enthusiasts and gamers are quite close to each other in the maximum power consumption in gaming tests, with the enthusiast even taking the lead slightly by using the best technology at the highest resolutions. The lower total power consumption in the end is because of the lower total usage time and greater proportion of time spent in multimedia applications and surfing.

Interim Conclusion

Despite probably making more than the obsessive gamer, the enthusiast pays less than half in operational costs. The bottom line is that this is no cheap hobby, but this one is probably still relatively bearable.