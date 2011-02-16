Trending

What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Many reviews analyze the minimum and maximum power consumption of a given graphics card. But just how much power does a high-end graphics card really need during the course of standard operation? This long-term test sheds some light on that question.

Power Analysis: The Enthusiast

Enthusiast Profile

Interestingly, the enthusiasts and gamers are quite close to each other in the maximum power consumption in gaming tests, with the enthusiast even taking the lead slightly by using the best technology at the highest resolutions. The lower total power consumption in the end is because of the lower total usage time and greater proportion of time spent in multimedia applications and surfing.

Interim Conclusion

Despite probably making more than the obsessive gamer, the enthusiast pays less than half in operational costs. The bottom line is that this is no cheap hobby, but this one is probably still relatively bearable.

103 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alikum 16 February 2011 12:13
    Nvidia cards consume power like crazy
  • damric 16 February 2011 12:34
    I don't get it. Are they saying that a GTX 480 will cost a hard core gamer $90/year in electricity? Seems like a drop in the bucket considering my power bills are over $90/month in the winter and over $250/month in the summer. Just think of all the money the hard core gamer saves from not having a girlfriend :D
  • scook9 16 February 2011 12:42
    They are also neglecting the positive side effects like not needing a space heater in the winter....you recoup alot of energy right there :D
  • porksmuggler 16 February 2011 12:52
    ^Tell me about it, warmest room in the house right here. Turn the thermostat down, and boot the rig up.

    Typo on the enthusiast graph. calculations are correct, but it should be 13ct/kWh, not 22ct/kWh.
  • jimslaid2 16 February 2011 13:20
    Glad I bought the 6870 over the gtx 460 1g
  • aznshinobi 16 February 2011 13:36
    The fact that you mentioned a porsche. no matter what the context. I love that you mentioned it :D
  • AMW1011 16 February 2011 13:48
    So at worst, my GTX 480 is costing me $90 a year? Sorry if I'm not alarmed...

    Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.

    Some people do have lives...
  • nebun 16 February 2011 14:09
    alikumNvidia cards consume power like crazywho cares....if you have the money to buy them you can pay for the electricity...it's just like SUVs, you have the money to buy them you can keep them running
  • nebun 16 February 2011 14:11
    AMW1011So at worst, my GTX 480 is costing me $90 a year? Sorry if I'm not alarmed...Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.Some people do have lives...i run my 480 sli rig to fold almost 24/7...do i care about my bill...HELL NO
  • Darkerson 16 February 2011 14:15
    Very nice article! Keep it up!
