PSUs 101: A Detailed Look Into Power Supplies

Inductors And Transformers
Inductors
An inductor, or induction coil, stores electrical energy in a magnetic field. Inductors are used in many electronics and they play an especially important role in PSUs. An inductor is simply a coil of wire wrapped around a core (composed of iron, ferrite or simply air). Depending on their usage they have several names: coils, chokes, solenoids, etc.
So how do inductors work? The whole concept is very simple: when a current passes through an inductor, a magnetic field is created around the wire. Every change in current affects the magnetic field, which in turn induces voltage across the inductor. That voltage creates a current flow opposite of the initial current. This property is known as inductance (L) and it's measured in henries, which is a quite large unit of measure usually documented in millihenries (mH) or microhenries (μH).
Here are some interesting facts about inductors:
- They store electrical energy in magnetic fields.
- They act as an open circuit at first when DC (direct current) is applied to them, but after a while they freely allow it to pass.
- They oppose current changes.
Transformers
Now, let us take a quick look at transformers. Typically, inductors are shielded so their magnetic fields do not interact with other components in the same circuit. However, if we place two unshielded inductors side-by-side and feed one of them with AC (alternating current), then its magnetic field induces a voltage not only in the current inductor, but also in the other inductor. The process of inducing voltage in the second inductor is called mutual inductance. So if you pass current in one inductor you create voltage in the inductor near it.
A transformer is nothing more than two inductors, or coils, wound around the same core material in a way that mutual inductance is at a maximum level. The coil that lets the current pass is called a primary coil and the coil that is induced with voltage is called a secondary coil. A transformer can electrically isolate two circuits and also step voltages up or down.
Cornell Dubilier (USA)
Illinois Capacitor (Now owned my Cornell Dubilier)
Kemet Corporation (USA)
ELNA (Japan)
EPCOS (TDK company) (Germany)
Vishay (USA)
Würth Elektronik (Germany)
The other brands are mostly found in specialty applications such as lab instruments, industrial machines and high-end audio.
nice article.
I basically have committed PC heresy with my cx600m. However I think that I'm in the clear with my 65w CPU and 145w CPU. I'd bet my total power draw is actually below 300w, the supposed highest efficiency point of a PSU.
As a gamer, not a professional, I think it is better to get low power parts, and get a higher rating than you need, rather than get high power parts and high quality PSUs.
Additionally, if you compare power consumption of a typical system from today to one from 5 years ago, power draw is considerably lower, with the exception of certain graphics cards. *cough* 390x *cough*
Thanks Aris for this very useful article on behalf of us all who want to learn the basic knowledge for PSUs.
Haven't finished it yet, but i'm very anxious for it !!!
PSU and MB are insignificant to me and I can blindly pick one by reviewing user comments from newegg in about 5 min, and it will last for years. For less than $100 each I'm set for nearly a decade.
CPU and gfx card now that affects fps and is over $1000, actually the most important part to me.
I heartily dissagree, user are not the best way to judge reliability, and a bad powersupply is at fult most of the time there is a hardware issue. Further a power supply should last more than one system build, and in general I keep mine for a decade at a time at least. So an investment in a good power supply is not a waste, and a bad one will kill that precious $1000 GPU or CPU. The demo dart power supply on the motherboard is a similar story, however in general they are of higher quality than a cheap mains supply.
As well as SMT ceramic capacitors, Kemet makes through hole aluminium electrolytic capacitors. These are of high quality, though not as well known as their SMT capacitors. They also make high quality polymer SMT capacitors that are used as bulk capacitors on the power distribution circuitry on laptops and other devices.