Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

|AC Source
|Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530
|Power Meter
|Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
|Loads
|4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testing using Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334
|Oscilloscope
|Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz)
|Test Procedure
|Voltages
|110 and 230 V
|Standby Power
|0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb
|80 PLUS Efficiency Testing
|100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification
|Efficiency at Fixed Loads
|25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%
|Peak Load Test
|110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V
|Temperature Test
|Air intake vs. outtake temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests
