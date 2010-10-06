Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

AC Source Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530

Power Meter Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter

Loads 4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testing using Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334

Oscilloscope Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz)

Test Procedure

Voltages 110 and 230 V

Standby Power 0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb

80 PLUS Efficiency Testing 100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification

Efficiency at Fixed Loads 25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%

Peak Load Test 110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V