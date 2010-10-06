Trending

Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

By ,

Test Configuration And Short Circuit Tests

Test Hardware
AC SourceChroma Programmable AC Source 6530
Power MeterYokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
Loads4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testing using Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334
OscilloscopeTektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz)
Test Procedure
Voltages110 and 230 V
Standby Power0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb
80 PLUS Efficiency Testing100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification
Efficiency at Fixed Loads25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%
Peak Load Test110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V
Temperature TestAir intake vs. outtake temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests
Short Circuit Protection Test (12 V)
ModelTest Passed
Antec EA-380D Green (115 V)yes
Antec EA-380D Green (230 V)yes
Chieftec BPS-450S (115 V)yes
Chieftec BPS-450S (230 V)yes
Enermax PRO 82+ II (115 V)yes
Enermax PRO 82+ II (230 V)yes
  • 06 October 2010 13:35
    That was scary seeing the AXP PSU blow up...
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 06 October 2010 13:39
    I still remember buying my Corsair VX550W for $91CAD just a year and half ago. Amazing how prices have come down for cheap, capable and yet quality PSUs over time.

    Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
    Reply
  • 06 October 2010 14:44
    Patrick u sure the antec blows the hot air into the case?
    Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
    Reply
  • jestersage 06 October 2010 15:42
    I wish the Xigmatek was available here. All we have are expensive 750w and 850w versions.
    Reply
  • jabbrun 06 October 2010 15:43
    How come there's no Silverstone strider 400W...
    Reply
  • bmadd 06 October 2010 15:49
    Im glad to see that the Antec 380D won. I have bought 5 for family and friends have been solid units to date.
    Reply
  • youssef 2010 06 October 2010 16:18
    I don't think the Xigmatek PSU can keep the 650W load reliable or else Xigmatek would've rated it to be 650W
    Reply
  • dragon5677 06 October 2010 16:24
    Antec is awesome as always
    Reply
  • feeddagoat 06 October 2010 16:45
    Is there no way to measure how stable the power on each rail is? Some PSU's Ive seen are very efficient but their rails drops below recommended power delivery meaning components are starved. Some even fluxuate which can damage components over time. The only other thing I feel is missing is capacitor aging. Is there any way to simulate 2-3 years use? Most PSU's I use in my main machine get handed down to another rig or sold. 2nd hand PSU's could be false economy!

    great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.
    Reply
  • dEAne 06 October 2010 17:41
    All these keeps me updated.
    Reply