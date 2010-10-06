Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Corsair CX400W

In the top-right corner of Corsair's attractive packaging we find the rather subtly displayed 80 PLUS logo. The 400 W PSU contained within is safely swaddled in bubble wrap, though the rest of the package's items are floating free. In addition to the PSU and power cord, Corsair includes screws and a handful of cable ties.

The PSU itself feels solid. The cables aren't modular, but they are fully wrapped in mesh sleeves and are of adequate length. Having six Molex and SATA connectors places Corsair at the head of this group when it comes to available connectivity. Plus, you get the ATX and +12 V auxiliary CPU cables, as well as a single 6-pin PCIe connector. The single 12 V rail can handle currents of up to 30 A.

Corsair CX400W AC Input 90-264 V, 47-63 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 20 A 20 A 30 A n/a n/a n/a 0.8 A 2.5 A Individual Output 9.6 W 2.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU And VGA Combined Output 130 W 360 W Total Continuous Output 400 W Peak Output 440 W