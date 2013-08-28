Part 1: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Chieftec Nitro 2 85+ BPS-550C2

The Chieftec Nitro 2 85+ 550 is almost too expensive for this round-up, at least based on its online price in Europe. It doesn’t seem to be available in the U.S. yet. But we allowed it to take part in this test for the benefit of our international audience (and despite our encouragement that all submissions be for sale worldwide). It sports some upscale features, such as partially modular cable management, which may justify its higher price.

Only the 24-pin ATX cable and two ATX12V cables are soldered on; the others are modular. You get two 6+2 auxiliary power connectors, for example, which are more than any of the other submissions include, helping justify this PSU's higher price. This makes it possible to employ CrossFire or SLI technology natively, providing you're using the right graphics cards. The remaining modular connectors include four Molex and six SATA connectors. The cable lengths are merely average; the Chieftec Nitro 2 doesn't score any bonus points against its competition there. It does, however, utilize a single +12 V rail able to supply up to 45 A of current.