PowerColor Devil 13 Dual Core R9 290X 8 GB Review: Dual Hawaii on Air

Pictures And Features

The incredibly heavy PowerColor Devil 13 employs a true three-slot design. After all, the two separate heat sinks (one for each of the GPUs) need a lot of space. Using three 86 mm fans was quite certainly unavoidable to provide the needed airflow, but all of that cooling could also lead to audible turbulence, especially from the center fan. We’ve made a video about this that we’ll get to later. Five heat pipes per sink dissipate thermal energy quickly from the base to the fin arrays.

The board itself was developed by PowerColor in-house but, just like the reference design, uses a PLX switch for communication between the two GPUs. Power circuitry is split between both processors, also similar to AMD's reference card, enabling separate power supplies. Part of our testing covers why this doesn't work out as well for PowerColor as it does for the Radeon R9 295X2.

The frame that stabilizes the Devil 13 doubles as cooling for the power circuitry and memory packages. We have a picture of a pre-production sample, but PowerColor's retail offering is finished in black.

Around back, the Devil 13 sports another elaborately-designed frame as a backplate and counterpart to the internal frame.

Up top you'll find an oscillating red Devil 13 logo, auxiliary PCIe power connectors, and an illuminated BIOS switch.

This is going to blow your mind: PowerColor's Devil 13 Dual Core employs four eight-pin power connectors, which is to say two per GPU. That should be plenty (considering AMD only arms the 295X2 with two).

The BIOS switch activates a performance mode when it's pushed down. In essence, the fans react more aggressively, though the clock rates do not change.

There's nothing notable about the card's bottom edge. You'll find a few spots for exhaust, but that's about it.

A closer look at the back gives you a view of the copper heat pipes, as well as the stabilization and cooling frame, the cooler’s cover, and the fans.

The display outputs are standard fare, and include two digital dual-link DVI connectors, DisplayPort, and HDMI.