Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Results: Grid 2

Even though we’re testing at an obscene resolution using the game’s Ultra quality preset, racing sims typically don’t push graphics hardware as far as shooters. One GeForce GTX Titan appears sufficient for smooth performance, while a pair of GeForce GTX 770s get you up above 56 FPS on average. Spending more on 780s or Titans doesn’t give you a great return on your investment in Grid 2.

We’d expect to see these spikey frame rates translate to higher variance readings on our next chart. For the time being, though, we can be relatively certain that all four configurations are playable.

And there are the larger variance numbers we were anticipating. The 780s and Titans in SLI demonstrate worst-case results in the 5+ ms range, though those are still really good compared to some of what we were seeing before FCAT became a popular tool.