Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Results: Grid 2
Even though we’re testing at an obscene resolution using the game’s Ultra quality preset, racing sims typically don’t push graphics hardware as far as shooters. One GeForce GTX Titan appears sufficient for smooth performance, while a pair of GeForce GTX 770s get you up above 56 FPS on average. Spending more on 780s or Titans doesn’t give you a great return on your investment in Grid 2.
We’d expect to see these spikey frame rates translate to higher variance readings on our next chart. For the time being, though, we can be relatively certain that all four configurations are playable.
And there are the larger variance numbers we were anticipating. The 780s and Titans in SLI demonstrate worst-case results in the 5+ ms range, though those are still really good compared to some of what we were seeing before FCAT became a popular tool.
I know you want to leave AMD out of it since they still haven't completed the fixing of the runt/drop microstutter issue through promised driver updates (actually, I thought it was all supposed to be done with the July 31 update?), but people constantly argue that AMD cards would be superior because of this or that on 4K. Maybe after they release the new flagship?
At any rate, I won't buy a 4K 60Hz screen until the price drops under the $1K mark. I really wish they could make the higher res monitors with a faster refresh rate like 120Hz or 144Hz, but that doesn't seem to be the goal. There must be more money in higher res than in higher refresh. It makes sense, but when they drop the refresh down to 30Hz, it seems like too much of a compromise.
So 2GB of ram on the 770 was not enough for quite a few games... but just how much vRAM is enough? By chance did you peak at the usage on the other cards?
With next gen consoles having access to absolutely enormous amounts of memory on dedicated hardware for 1080p screens I am very curious to see how much memory is going to be needed for gaming PCs running these same games at 4K. I still think that 8GB of system memory will be adequate, but we are going to start to need 4+GB of vRAM just at the 1080p level soon enough, which is kinda ridiculous.
Anywho, great article! Can't wait for 4K gaming to go mainstream over the next 5 years!
This is something I am curious about as well. Anandtech did a neat review a few months ago and in it they compared the different AA settings and found that while there was a noticeable improvement at 2x, things quickly became unnecessary after that... but that is on a 31" screen. I don't know about others, but I am hoping to (eventually) replace my monitor with a 4K TV in the 42-50" range, and I wonder with the larger pixels if a higher AA would be needed or not for a screen that size compared to the smaller screens (though I sit quite a bit further from my screen than most people do, so maybe it would be a wash?).
With all of the crap math out on the internet, it would be very nice for someone at Tom's to do a real 4K review to shed some real testable facts on the matter. What can the human eye technically see? What are UI scaling options are needed? etc. 4K is a very important as it holds real promise to being a sort of end to resolution improvements for entertainment in the home. there is a chance for 6K to make an appearance down the road, but once you get up to 8K you start having physical dimension issues of getting the screen through the doors of a normal house on a TV, and on a computer monitor you are talking about a true IMAX experience which could be had much cheaper with a future headset. Anywho, maybe once a few 4K TVs and monitors get out on the market we can have a sort of round-up or buyer's guide to set things straight?
I think there is a gap in the market for a enthusiast PC website that caters to those who live in the real world with real life budgets.