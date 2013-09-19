Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Results: Tomb Raider

The impressive scaling returns in Tomb Raider, where two Titans nearly double the performance of one. Incidentally, we wouldn’t consider that single thousand-dollar card completely smooth in our benchmark sequence. A couple of GeForce GTX 780s, on the other hand, fare much better.

The data in these graphs reflects the average frame rates well, particularly since all four platforms manage fairly consistent performance across our test.

Those nice straight lines, devoid of jarring spikes, lend themselves to consistent frame rate delivery, and the variance we see comparing the frame time of any given frame to the 20 before and after it is tiny.