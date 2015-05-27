Private Internet Access VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★✓ Pros: The actual VPN service, the fact that you can customize (regions etc) and the and don't notice a speed penalty.✗ Cons: The software is buggy. Turning the service on and off, for instance often required a reboot of the system. Also working with the build-in VPN tools of windows didn't work. Customer service did not respond to repeated inquiries.☁ Comments: The service itself is good, but software and customer service leave things to be desired.