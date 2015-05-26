IPVanish VPN Service Review

Introduction

Readers rated almost 30 VPN service providers. IPVanish had the third-highest response rate, with 29 readers weighing in, and it finished in third place with a stellar average rating of 4.45. Actual reader ratings, along with verbatim comments, are provided at the bottom of this page.

IPVanish got high praise for how easy it is to use, and the number of server locations. Time and again, readers said things like "it just works." On the downside, there were several readers grumbling about client issues on various OSes, but nothing consistent. However, other readers pointed out a lack of encryption offerings. At the bottom of the page are a smattering of representative responses, accompanied by your ratings; we've tried to provide the responses that offer the greatest variety of experience, reflect the high score received, and also things that might be helpful before purchasing IPVanish.