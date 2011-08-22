Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9 Games

Mafia II

Interim Assessment

Mafia presents a strange picture. The Nvidia setups trail AMD at lower resolutions and low settings, but they win in our enthusiast configuration.

In both categories, however, CrossFire and SLI fall victim to micro-stuttering. At higher resolutions, Nvidia seems worse than AMD. The three-way CrossFire setup is the overall winner if you want to keep stuttering to a minimum.