Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Benchmark Results: DirectX 9 Games
Mafia II
Interim Assessment
Mafia presents a strange picture. The Nvidia setups trail AMD at lower resolutions and low settings, but they win in our enthusiast configuration.
In both categories, however, CrossFire and SLI fall victim to micro-stuttering. At higher resolutions, Nvidia seems worse than AMD. The three-way CrossFire setup is the overall winner if you want to keep stuttering to a minimum.
Obviously, they won't reach frame rates as high as those attained through AFR, but if the frame rate loss is small enough, those modes might still be justifiable if they eliminate micro-stuttering altogether.
I'd be curious if these alternate methods could justify the cost of an additional card through added performance without coming with the drawback of micro-stuttering.