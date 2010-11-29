Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Asus EAH6850 DirectCU Overclock Edition

Also known as model EAH6850 DC/2DIS/1GD5, Asus’ barely-overclocked Radeon HD 6850 includes enhanced cooling and advanced voltage control to let buyers decide the best performance-to-noise ratio.

A custom 9.7” circuit board faces its single six-pin PCIe power connector, easing installation into shorter cases. The DirectCU heat pipes add around 3/8” to the cooler’s height without affecting power connector placement, while a steel rail on the card’s top edge braces it against the extra weight of that cooler.

Placement into narrow cases or certain space-saving cube designs could potentially be problematic, but Asus’ design makes sense for the majority of performance PC builders.

Clocked only 15 MHz higher than AMD’s reference GPU specification and with no bump in memory frequency, the EAH6850 DC/2DIS/1GD5 offers builders a core voltage range of 0.95 to 1.35 V to do their own custom tuning.