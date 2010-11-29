Trending

Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Improvements to performance, acoustics, and bundles can add big value once a reference graphics card is modified by third-party vendors. We compare four modified Radeon HD 6850 1 GB boards to find out which company's additions best suit your gaming needs.

Asus EAH6850 DirectCU Overclock Edition

Also known as model EAH6850 DC/2DIS/1GD5, Asus’ barely-overclocked Radeon HD 6850 includes enhanced cooling and advanced voltage control to let buyers decide the best performance-to-noise ratio.

A custom 9.7” circuit board faces its single six-pin PCIe power connector, easing installation into shorter cases. The DirectCU heat pipes add around 3/8” to the cooler’s height without affecting power connector placement, while a steel rail on the card’s top edge braces it against the extra weight of that cooler.

Placement into narrow cases or certain space-saving cube designs could potentially be problematic, but Asus’ design makes sense for the majority of performance PC builders.

Clocked only 15 MHz higher than AMD’s reference GPU specification and with no bump in memory frequency, the EAH6850 DC/2DIS/1GD5 offers builders a core voltage range of 0.95 to 1.35 V to do their own custom tuning.

48 Comments
  29 November 2010
    It would be nice to see overclocking results. I know the whole "results will vary" malarkey but still, it would be interesting to see things like the benefit (if any) to having two pci-e power connectors on the Sapphire card or how high you could take the ASUS card using the software that came with it. Oh, and also, can you use Afterburner with the Powercolor and Sapphire cards?
  29 November 2010
    Oh, and also, can you use Afterburner with the Powercolor and Sapphire cards?
    I use afterburner with a Gigabyte Card, (Flashed to ASUS). Works fine.
  29 November 2010
    Yes
  29 November 2010
    last line of the article...
    "Now, here did I put that Christmas list?"
    here = where
  29 November 2010
    Why are you using catalyst 10.6 (drivers from june) instead of latest, quite long already available 10.11 or 10.10-beta with HD6800 support?
  29 November 2010
    love this card looking to buy it for my new build and would go for ASUS as i already own the game.
  29 November 2010
    No OCing?
  29 November 2010
    so, wheres the comparison between these cards and rival cards from nvidia??? using recent drivers?? and OC???!this doesnt really tell us anything except the performance is so close you may as well get the cheapest of the lot.
    Reply
    ATI driver support is a complete debacle. That's why this article uses stone age drivers (10.6)
    Reply
  29 November 2010
    Er dude...
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/radeon-hd-6870-radeon-hd-6850-barts,2776.html
The previous article, which answered all your questions a month ago, was linked numerous times in this article.
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/radeon-hd-6870-radeon-hd-6850-barts,2776.html
    The previous article, which answered all your questions a month ago, was linked numerous times in this article.
