Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

By ,

AMD's Radeon HD 6850 1 GB

Despite the RV870 GPU at the heart of both cards, the Radeon HD 6850 is much smaller than AMD's Radeon HD 6870. Its reference card is about 9 ½ inches long and the card weighs much less--six ounces more than a pound.

The Radeon HD 6850 needs only a single auxiliary PCIe power cable as a result of its relatively low clock rates, and this probably makes it the most powerful reference card available with one 6-pin connector. Unfortunately the connector is on the back of the card and not the top. Like the Radeon HD 6870, the 6850 has a single CrossFire bridge and is only capable of dual-card configurations.

The HIS Radeon HD 6850 features an output configuration similar to the reference Radeon HD 6850 card, but with a single full-size DisplayPort output instead of two mini-DisplayPort outputs. Otherwise it's identical to the reference model with two DVI (one single-link and one dual-link) and one HDMI output.

HIS' bundle includes a DVI-to-VGA adapter, a CrossFire bridge, a Molex-to-PCIe power adapter, and the CD folder including driver/utility CD, manual, and a HIS sticker. This model is set to reference clocks on both the core and GDDR5 memory.

Surprisingly, the HIS Radeon HD 6850 appears to be significantly different from the reference model. It's a little smaller and lighter at just over a pound, with a custom cooler underneath the hood. Moreover, the air intake port is closer to the center of the card rather than offset to the rear.

314 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 22 October 2010 12:42
    Yeah I agree. I don't get AMD's marketing on the 6000 series. One would think that the 6870 would obv performan better then the 5870 at first glance but instead it yelds less performance then the 5870. That just doesn't make any sense from a consumor standpoint.
    Reply
  • TheRockMonsi 22 October 2010 12:44
    I like where AMD is going with the 6000 series, not so much with naming, but pretty much everything else about it. Can't wait for the 6900's, those are going to be beasts!!!!!
    Reply
  • Randomacts 22 October 2010 12:45
    Its here.....
    Reply
  • Poisoner 22 October 2010 12:47
    I think AMD did a great job with these cards. Its just sick at what performance you can get for 200 bucks.
    Reply
  • 22 October 2010 12:49
    Super review. but i think HD6850 is faster than 1gb gtx 460....
    Reply
  • duk3 22 October 2010 12:52
    Nice benchmark suite!
    I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.
    Reply
  • takeapieandrun 22 October 2010 12:52
    Not exactly powerhouses, but I do believe they will be great for market competition.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 22 October 2010 12:53
    This is what happens when a company is left with no competition for so long...
    Reply
  • forces 22 October 2010 12:53
    nice but... where is Crysis!!!? they can play Crysis i know but how well can they play it? everyone has Crysis and have played Crysis and will play it... :(, its a nice game to compare perfomance...
    Reply
  • rottingsheep 22 October 2010 13:02
    6850 vs 1gb 460. i would pick 460 because it overclocks a lot better
    Reply