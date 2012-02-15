AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Knowing that Metro hammers even high-end graphics cards, we dialed all the way back to Medium quality settings for testing these boards.

We again see the Radeon HD 7770 fall in just behind Nvidia’s 256-bit GeForce GTX 460 and in front of the Radeon HD 5770. Switching from adaptive anti-aliasing to 4x MSAA doesn’t have the same debilitating effect on performance relative to the cards with 256-bit memory buses, but you’d probably want to stick with AAA anyway in light of the performance drop and this title’s quick pace.

By nearly matching the Radeon HD 5770, AMD’s new Radeon HD 7750 manages to outperform the GeForce GTX 550 Ti, a more expensive card that chews up two slots worth of space and requires auxiliary power.