AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

While we generally consider this to be a processor-bound title, shifting down to lower-end graphics cards definitely applies a more taxing workload to the 3D subsystem. Both the Radeon HD 7770 and 7750 handle High detail settings at 1680x1050 well enough. The Ultra setting is significantly more demanding, but given the pace of this title, not entirely unplayable.

The Radeon HD 7770 easily beats Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 550 Ti, but comes in behind the 256-bit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB, which in turn slightly trails the Radeon HD 6850. Meanwhile, the Radeon HD 7750 pretty much matches pace with AMD’s old (but still quite capable) Radeon HD 5770, itself losing to the GeForce GTX 550 Ti under High details and then passing it at Ultra quality settings.