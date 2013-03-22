AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Power And Temperature
First, we'll have a look at power consumption. Note that the numbers I'm presenting subtract the values of a GeForce GT 430 at idle, coming as close as possible to isolating each card's power use.
AMD's new Radeon ties Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti in this metric. Strangely, it beats our Radeon HD 7770 sample by a few watts.
Specifically, we used Crysis 3 for our load measurement, and it's important to remember that the outcome will certainly vary based on the game you're running.
Thermal readings are, of course, determined largely by the effectiveness of a given board's cooler. Sapphire's HD 7790 Dual-X enjoys a unique advantage in this regard, although we're also impressed that a reference GeForce GTX 650 Ti keeps up.
Its a good time to build mid end systems :)
6870 performance in a 85W envelope is amazing.
Glad to see some competition at entry/budget level card.....
and perhaps they finally realized that they make crappy reference coolers at best and just let Sapphire go ahead and ship to Tom's lol. In all honesty, as an AMD exclusive partner, Sapphire should just go ahead and take over reference cooler design for AMD, they make some awesome stuff
IDK about it at that point. High-res stuff and all that can eat through poor memory bandwidth cards such as this quite easily.
Honestly, if you put on enough high res mods, even my 7970 barely keeps up... still a gorgeous game tho, and you'll enjoy it just fine with a little tweaking and a 7790