AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Results: Borderlands 2

We begin with Borderlands 2, a game with unique cell-shaded art that we're running at its highest detail settings (and with PhysX set to Low; we can't turn it off entirely).

The Radeon HD 7790 looks fairly evenly matched against Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti. It's slightly slower than the previous-generation Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560. However, the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB has little trouble dominating our sub-$200 sampling. It's only a shame we aren't expecting it to persist in this form for long.

As you can see, none of the contenders drop below 40 FPS. The data suggests, then, that game play is smooth on each of the boards we're testing.

All of the frame time variances are extremely low. Even the "worst" result is under 5 ms, which is imperceptible while you're gaming.