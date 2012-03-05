AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Our first actual game benchmark is Battlefield 3, the graphically impressive shooter from Swedish developer Digital Illusions CE. Does the Radeon HD 7800 series perform as well in a real game as it did in our synthetics?

AMD’s Radeon HD 7870 serves up impressive results that end up close to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 and its own Radeon HD 7950. Unfortunately, the Radeon HD 7850 falls short of our expectations until we hit the highest resolution and detail settings.