AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
Our first actual game benchmark is Battlefield 3, the graphically impressive shooter from Swedish developer Digital Illusions CE. Does the Radeon HD 7800 series perform as well in a real game as it did in our synthetics?
AMD’s Radeon HD 7870 serves up impressive results that end up close to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 and its own Radeon HD 7950. Unfortunately, the Radeon HD 7850 falls short of our expectations until we hit the highest resolution and detail settings.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
what a card !!!
DAY 1 BUY !