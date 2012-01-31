AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Its popularity aside, Skyrim isn’t a great game to test with because it’s so predominantly platform-limited. Even at 4.2 GHz, our Core i7-3960X is the primary bottleneck at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080.

Nevertheless, AMD’s Radeon HD 7950 lands right about where we’d expect it at both the High and Ultra quality presets, ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580, but behind the Radeon HD 7970 and both dual-GPU boards.