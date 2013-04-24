AMD Radeon HD 7990: Eight Games And A Beastly Card For $1,000

Results: Borderlands 2

In the interest of brevity, we’ll keep the commentary short on this one. Even at this title’s most demanding settings, 2560x1440 simply isn’t a high-enough resolution to really tax our swath of ~$1,000 graphics configurations.

A higher-end platform would have been nice. So, why didn’t we use the Sandy Bridge-E-based setup we’ve employed in the past? There remains an issue with PCI Express 3.0 compatibility and today’s multi-card arrays, which Nvidia and AMD address differently. In order to avoid introducing additional variables, we chose to stick with Z77 Express and a PCIe 3.0-capable CPU to side-step communications bottlenecks.

The field is clumped together through our benchmark run, giving us little to comment on.

Although Nvidia does a better job of rendering frames consistently, charting out frame time latency shows that AMD is almost every bit as smooth in Borderlands 2. Incidentally, we know that this is one of the titles AMD’s driver team already optimized for, helping explain why this title shines as the Radeons struggle in other games.