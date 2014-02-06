AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Metro: Last Light
Metro: Last Light also requires that we scale back detail to keep the game playable across our selection of mainstream graphics cards. But the Radeon R7 260 manages a minimum frame rate of 40 and an average of 65 FPS, yielding a smooth experience at 1920x1080.
Only one card struggles with frame time variance: Nvidia's GeForce GT 640. Then again, its frame rates are so low that we can't call this a playable combination of settings for it. At lower resolutions, I suspect the problem might be ameliorated.
bother with the 260? Skip a couple of beers and get a 260X. An utterly
unnecessary product IMO, it's just making use of dies that couldn't make the
grade for higher models.
Also, it's sad that we don't see single-slot cards anymore.
Statements like this are what's causing Watt inflation and the myth that you need a dedicated transformer to run a PC. The review itself points out that system wattage is less than a quarter of the max continuous wattage. I think it's a serious disservice to constantly repeat this statement when it's clearly not true. At the very least it should be rewritten a bit.
I agree - that would be one way AMD could differentiate with some of these models is to have one or two designed to be single-slot and/or low profile. That would add some reason for this insanity.