AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Results: Metro: Last Light

Metro: Last Light also requires that we scale back detail to keep the game playable across our selection of mainstream graphics cards. But the Radeon R7 260 manages a minimum frame rate of 40 and an average of 65 FPS, yielding a smooth experience at 1920x1080.

Only one card struggles with frame time variance: Nvidia's GeForce GT 640. Then again, its frame rates are so low that we can't call this a playable combination of settings for it. At lower resolutions, I suspect the problem might be ameliorated.