Partner Cards: 10 Radeon R9 270 And 270X Boards, Reviewed

Because AMD has so many board partners, and because their products launch at staggered intervals, we changed the way we round them up, starting with Partner Cards: Two Radeon R9 290s And Five 290Xs, Updated. The Tom's Hardware team in Germany has been busy working on Radeon R9 270 and 270X cards also, so we thought it was time to publish their findings (now 10 cards-deep) here as well.
Overseas, the Radeon boards aren't priced as problematically as they are in the U.S. Over there, you can find some pretty solid deals. Here, they're less compelling, starting at least $50 higher than AMD's $180 launch price. For the sake of summing up our local market, though, let's do a spot check on what Newegg has in stock.
|Radeon R9 270 (Newegg)
|HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB
|Out of stock
|Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB
|$230
|Radeon R9 270X (Newegg)
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
|$350
|Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB
|Out of stock
|Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
|$300
|HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
|$280
|MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
|Out of stock
|PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB
|$280
|Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|$345
|Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
|$300
As additional cards become available, we plan to add them and update the round-up. Based on reader feedback, we're also publishing certain parameters you won't find on every data sheet. Still, specs like measured length, width, and height are crucial for proper fitment, so you'll find all of that in the following pages. Also included are videos, along with fan and temperature diagrams. If firmware gets updated, we test that too.
Radeon R9 270 and 270X Overview
|Asus DirectCU II R9270X-DC2T-4GD5 R9 270X 4 GB
Club 3D royalQueen CGAX-R927X6 R9 270X 2 GB(1/27/2014)
Gigabyte GV-R927XOC-4GD R9 270X 4 GB
HIS IceQ X² Turbo Boost Clock H270XQMT2G2 R9 270X 2 GB
HIS iPower IceQ X² Turbo H270QMT2G2M R9 270 2 GB(1/27/2014)
MSI Radeon R9 270X Gaming 4 GB
PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 270X 2GBD5-PPDHE R9 270X 2 GB(1/27/2014)
Sapphire Dual-X 100365L R9 270 2 GB(2/26/2014)
Sapphire Toxic Radeon R9 270X 2 GB(2/26/2014)
Sapphire Vapor-X 100364VXL Radeon R9 270X 2 GB
I can personally attest to the MSI Gaming R9 270X. While MSI stretches this year's Twin Frozer a little too far all the way up to the R9 290X, the R9 270X thru 280X are right in the sweet spot of this cooler's capabilities.
I have the MSI 270X in a Silverstone SG05 for one of the family gaming PCs. I picked it up in December for $200 on Newegg. When it's not used for gaming, it is scrypt mining for a little extra cash for the boys. Overclocked and with a slightly tweaked fan profile, it pulls in 400-425KH/s and stays at 70C at 50% fan RPM, and the tonal quality is also very good with the larger fan blades.
Currently at $250 on Newegg, it's a little steep unless you want to mine on the side for a little ongoing cash rebate on the card. The $200 that I paid was definitely a bargain, but I think the card is worth $220-230 based on gaming, cooling performance and overall quality.