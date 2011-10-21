Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Benchmark Results: Max Detail, 8x AA

With almost all of the cards able to breeze through our 4x AA scenario, we push anti-aliasing to 8x, just to see if we can exact a more demanding workload.

The Radeon HD 6570 and GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 are shut down with less than 30 average frames per second at 1080p. While the Radeon HD 5770 and GeForce GTX 550 Ti yield an average frame rate of 60 FPS across the board, their minimums drop at 1680x1050 and higher. Nevertheless, these cards maintain at least 30 FPS minimums, facilitating a playable result.