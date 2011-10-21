Trending

Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Equipped with new id Tech 5 graphics engine, Rage is an ambitious game that tackles first-person and vehicle combat. We take a close look at performance with different graphics hardware and CPUs, so that you know exactly what you need for smooth play.

Benchmark Results: Max Detail, 8x AA

With almost all of the cards able to breeze through our 4x AA scenario, we push anti-aliasing to 8x, just to see if we can exact a more demanding workload.

The Radeon HD 6570 and GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 are shut down with less than 30 average frames per second at 1080p. While the Radeon HD 5770 and GeForce GTX 550 Ti yield an average frame rate of 60 FPS across the board, their minimums drop at 1680x1050 and higher. Nevertheless, these cards maintain at least 30 FPS minimums, facilitating a playable result.

82 Comments
  • MasterMace 21 October 2011 12:07
    This is an instance of a company making a game for consoles and expecting it to work in PCs. This company will be abandoned by PC gamers, and it will settle in on the consoles. Eventually, they'll die off or change, just like the Red Faction series. This applies for the graphics and the quality of the game.
  • crisan_tiberiu 21 October 2011 12:14
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.
  • amirp 21 October 2011 12:18
    I believe there may be a typo, 6570 should be 6670 in the charts? I'm not sure though.
  • dragonsqrrl 21 October 2011 12:28
    mmmm... poorly optimized console ports... does a body good.
  • dbonetrain 21 October 2011 12:29
    9521547 said:
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.

    Carmack said they make for the consoles is for money. You are mistaken if you think piracy is what drives developers away from the PC.
  • cbeermann 21 October 2011 12:33
    Any1 know why its running so bad on my PC. I have a Phenom X2 550 3.1 Ghz, and a HD 6950.According to this review, it should be able to run it fine but whenever im playing my CPU is at 100% and it runs choppy as hell. I've installed the new RAGE performance driver, as well as that 11.10 thing, neither helped. I added the cache folder for textures, still choppy. I am curious however, that since I have my Steam on my K drive and not on my C if that could be screwing with the cache, anyone know?
  • dlsmoker 21 October 2011 12:43
    You missing that console games too are downloaded "illegal", don't think that only pc games are.
  • Darkerson 21 October 2011 13:03
    This game was a big "meh" for me. Hopefully they do a better job on the next game they make.
  • rottingsheep 21 October 2011 13:24
    amazing!

    a phenom dual core is enough.
  • killerclick 21 October 2011 13:25
    MasterMaceThis company will be abandoned by PC gamers
    You mean Bethesda? I've already broken up with my girlfriend so I don't have to make up illnesses when Skyrim comes out on 11.11.11

    Or did you mean id Software? In which case you're right, they can go to hell.
