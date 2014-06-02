Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

Results: Enterprise Workload Performance

Our next set of tests simulates different enterprise-oriented workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

The database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.



The database profile normally rewards SSDs with strong random write performance. It puts the 845DC EVO near the bottom of the pack, though ahead of Intel's SSD DC S3500.

In the file server workload, which consists of 80% random reads of varying transfer sizes, the 845DC EVO narrows the gap. However, it still trails the drives offering better random write throughput.

The Web server workload (100% reads of varying transfer sizes) is more to the 845DC EVO's liking; the purely read-based test allows Samsung's latest to stretch its legs. Only SanDisk's SAS-based Optimus Eco tops it in this round of testing.

Finally, the workstation benchmark (80% reads, 80% random), which introduces write operations back into the mix, pulls the Samsung SSD back to the middle of the pack.

Overall, the 845DC EVO does really well in read-intensive applications. Once writes, even at a low percentage, are mixed in, Samsung succumbs to SSDs with better random write specifications.