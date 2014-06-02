Trending

Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

With the introduction of its 845DC EVO, Samsung continues down the path of taking well-received enthusiast-oriented SSDs and customizing them for the enterprise. We run the new drive through a battery of tests in order to determine its strengths.

Results: Enterprise Workload Performance

Our next set of tests simulates different enterprise-oriented workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

The database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.


The database profile normally rewards SSDs with strong random write performance. It puts the 845DC EVO near the bottom of the pack, though ahead of Intel's SSD DC S3500.

In the file server workload, which consists of 80% random reads of varying transfer sizes, the 845DC EVO narrows the gap. However, it still trails the drives offering better random write throughput.

The Web server workload (100% reads of varying transfer sizes) is more to the 845DC EVO's liking; the purely read-based test allows Samsung's latest to stretch its legs. Only SanDisk's SAS-based Optimus Eco tops it in this round of testing.

Finally, the workstation benchmark (80% reads, 80% random), which introduces write operations back into the mix, pulls the Samsung SSD back to the middle of the pack.

Overall, the 845DC EVO does really well in read-intensive applications. Once writes, even at a low percentage, are mixed in, Samsung succumbs to SSDs with better random write specifications. 

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2014 13:28
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.
  • Plusthinking Iq 02 June 2014 13:48
    like we know now after the ssd endurance test samsung is the worst enterprise candidate.
  • drewriley 02 June 2014 14:43
    13419610 said:
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.

    Yes, that's a fair analogy. Just like the Xeon E3-1275v3 is an i7-4770K, but with ECC support.

  • damric 02 June 2014 19:45
    I've yet to see an SSD fail due to read/write endurance. I only see them fail when the controller gets bugged, which seems to happen all the time, especially on loss of power.



  • soundping 02 June 2014 20:13
    I'm guessing this SSD doesn't have to new firmware code that extends life and speed.
  • jase240 02 June 2014 22:02
    Another win for the EVO. This SSD modified for enterprise workloads makes it a good buy for webservers.

    Hopefully the price will go down after launch, and then I see this being the best choice of webhosts.

    Cheaper and adequate for that workload.
  • Nightmare Twily 03 June 2014 00:18
    Eh I'll keep my 840 EVO 250GB
  • Nuckles_56 03 June 2014 11:12
    "Even still, I wand to commend Samsung's execution." (last page 1st paragraph) I guess that is supposed to be want, unless Drew Riley has become a wizard now :D
  • Menigmand 03 June 2014 14:07
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?
  • drewriley 03 June 2014 15:31
    13426610 said:
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?

    I'm sure worse things were said about Samsung at WWDC '14 yesterday ;)
