Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

With the introduction of its 845DC EVO, Samsung continues down the path of taking well-received enthusiast-oriented SSDs and customizing them for the enterprise. We run the new drive through a battery of tests in order to determine its strengths.

Results: Enterprise Video Streaming

Video streaming is a demanding workload within the enterprise space. Companies want more HD streams with higher bit-rates and no stuttering. A storage solution well-suited for enterprise-class video delivery has completely different capabilities than something designed for databases. At the end of the day, you're basically looking for exceptional large-block sequential write performance. You also need a high level of consistency that traditionally isn't seen from consumer SSDs. For a more in-depth analysis, take a look at page 10 of Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage.

Our large block sequential write testing closely matches the results from our performance consistency testing, which used small blocks and random accesses. The distribution of data points is very compact, with no signs of performance dips. This is another great sign that Samsung's transition from consumer platform to enterprise was a smooth one in its 845DC EVO.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2014 13:28
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 02 June 2014 13:48
    like we know now after the ssd endurance test samsung is the worst enterprise candidate.
    Reply
  • drewriley 02 June 2014 14:43
    13419610 said:
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.

    Yes, that's a fair analogy. Just like the Xeon E3-1275v3 is an i7-4770K, but with ECC support.

    Reply
  • damric 02 June 2014 19:45
    I've yet to see an SSD fail due to read/write endurance. I only see them fail when the controller gets bugged, which seems to happen all the time, especially on loss of power.



    Reply
  • soundping 02 June 2014 20:13
    I'm guessing this SSD doesn't have to new firmware code that extends life and speed.
    Reply
  • jase240 02 June 2014 22:02
    Another win for the EVO. This SSD modified for enterprise workloads makes it a good buy for webservers.

    Hopefully the price will go down after launch, and then I see this being the best choice of webhosts.

    Cheaper and adequate for that workload.
    Reply
  • Nightmare Twily 03 June 2014 00:18
    Eh I'll keep my 840 EVO 250GB
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 03 June 2014 11:12
    "Even still, I wand to commend Samsung's execution." (last page 1st paragraph) I guess that is supposed to be want, unless Drew Riley has become a wizard now :D
    Reply
  • Menigmand 03 June 2014 14:07
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?
    Reply
  • drewriley 03 June 2014 15:31
    13426610 said:
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?

    I'm sure worse things were said about Samsung at WWDC '14 yesterday ;)
    Reply