Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

Results: Enterprise Video Streaming

Video streaming is a demanding workload within the enterprise space. Companies want more HD streams with higher bit-rates and no stuttering. A storage solution well-suited for enterprise-class video delivery has completely different capabilities than something designed for databases. At the end of the day, you're basically looking for exceptional large-block sequential write performance. You also need a high level of consistency that traditionally isn't seen from consumer SSDs. For a more in-depth analysis, take a look at page 10 of Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage.

Our large block sequential write testing closely matches the results from our performance consistency testing, which used small blocks and random accesses. The distribution of data points is very compact, with no signs of performance dips. This is another great sign that Samsung's transition from consumer platform to enterprise was a smooth one in its 845DC EVO.