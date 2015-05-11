Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

4K Random Write Steady State Performance

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

As in the previous test, Samsung's 128GB SM951 gets lost in the mix as the higher-capacity models shoot above the crowd. Kingston's HyperX Predator performs well here thanks to Marvell's new Altaplus controller. Still, none of the drives on the chart hold a consistent level like Intel's SSD 750.