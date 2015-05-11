Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

After watching the SM951 dominate our synthetic tests, we aren't surprised to see it at the top of our real-world benchmarks as well. The results from PCIe-based M.2-attached drives are even tighter than what we gathered from SATA-based drives. This really goes to show that if you are not multitasking or writing enough data to induce steady state conditions, you won't notice a lot of difference between this class of SSDs.