Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Grand Theft Auto V

Sapphire’s ITX Compact R9 380 keeps GTA at a pretty good frame rate. The lowest dip takes performance down to 35 FPS, but the average is closer to 50. The GeForce GTX 960 sustains a slightly higher average in this game.

With the resolution cranked up to 1440p, the ITX Compact R9 380 keeps its average frame rate above 30 FPS. It takes overclocking to push the card beyond the GeForce GTX 960.