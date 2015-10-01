Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Far Cry 4
In Far Cry 4, this card really shines. The R9 390 performs similarly to the pricier R9 Fury at 1080p.
At 1440p using Ultra settings, the R9 390 averages over 62 FPS and never dips below 46. The minimum frame rate mirrors the R9 290X, as well as both Maxwell-based GPUs. But the 390 manages a significantly higher average than all of the above. It appears the massive 8GB of GDDR5 may come into play in this test.
The same can be said at 4K. Incredibly, the R9 390 sustains an average frame rate above 34, and only ever dips to 28. While these are not the numbers most gamers are looking for, the comparison between this card and the Fury is notable. The 390 trails by an average of 5 FPS, but its minimum is only 3 FPS lower. After overclocking, the gap is even smaller.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
sigh.....
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic