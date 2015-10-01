Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Far Cry 4

In Far Cry 4, this card really shines. The R9 390 performs similarly to the pricier R9 Fury at 1080p.

At 1440p using Ultra settings, the R9 390 averages over 62 FPS and never dips below 46. The minimum frame rate mirrors the R9 290X, as well as both Maxwell-based GPUs. But the 390 manages a significantly higher average than all of the above. It appears the massive 8GB of GDDR5 may come into play in this test.

The same can be said at 4K. Incredibly, the R9 390 sustains an average frame rate above 34, and only ever dips to 28. While these are not the numbers most gamers are looking for, the comparison between this card and the Fury is notable. The 390 trails by an average of 5 FPS, but its minimum is only 3 FPS lower. After overclocking, the gap is even smaller.