Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider is the oldest game in our suite, but it stays relevant through its demanding settings. Before overclocking, the R9 390 averages just shy of 65 FPS, and it only dips as low as 34. Nvidia’s GTX 980 sustains a higher average frame rate, but overclocking helps Sapphire's R9 390 Nitro close the gap. AMD's Radeon R9 Fury maintains its lead, though the delta is less than 5%.
Sapphire’s R9 390 trails the GTX 970 slightly at 1080p on average. After overclocking the card, it achieves the same average frame rate as the Fury.
4K is incredibly grueling in this game. Not one of the cards we tested managed to stay within playable frame rates through our benchmark. With that said, the gap between the Fury and the Radeon R9 390 Nitro is small.
Both companies seem to be in a bit of a pit. Hopefully the new manufacturing node size will gets things going again.
I am pretty happy with my GTX970 though. It's a nice card.
If amd gvr were as good as shadowplay it wouldn't be a contest. But shadowplay is only a 1-2 fps hit compared amd gvr 10-20fps loss. The gtx 970 uses about 100w less than the 390 under load. But the 390 has better specs on paper & seems more future proof. Plus I m worried I'd be stretching my 650w psu with the 390.
sigh.....
note: using hd7870, Ive tried out gvr & its horrible, currently using dxtory & obs.
As for the PSU, you should be just fine. I run a Nitro 390 on my demo rig and do so with a 450 watt PSU and no issues. In fact at gaming load I have not yet seen the computer push over 400 watts total power load.
Under typical gaming loads the 390 pulls about 80 watts more power. Our cooling solution means this is not a heat issue as we easily handle any heat generated by the card. 80 watts equates to nothing in power usage over typical gaming sessions. Assuming 8 hours per day, every day it would mean a difference at the end of the year of about $25 in extra electric charges.
"Not by much but noteworthy." LOL How does that work? But sure if you'd like your rig having to draw and dispense 100+ watts of internal heat for 3-5 more noteworthy FPS then knock yourself out.
Was running stupidly hot at 84c for a week but then noticed that was due to the game, Mech warrior online using dx 11 which has known issues on a lot of cards, not just AMD.
More than happy with it and happily clocks to 1720 core with an 83% asic