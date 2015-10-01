Sapphire Nitro R9 390 8G D5 Review

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is the oldest game in our suite, but it stays relevant through its demanding settings. Before overclocking, the R9 390 averages just shy of 65 FPS, and it only dips as low as 34. Nvidia’s GTX 980 sustains a higher average frame rate, but overclocking helps Sapphire's R9 390 Nitro close the gap. AMD's Radeon R9 Fury maintains its lead, though the delta is less than 5%.

Sapphire’s R9 390 trails the GTX 970 slightly at 1080p on average. After overclocking the card, it achieves the same average frame rate as the Fury.

4K is incredibly grueling in this game. Not one of the cards we tested managed to stay within playable frame rates through our benchmark. With that said, the gap between the Fury and the Radeon R9 390 Nitro is small.