Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time easily goes above the minimum dictated by the ATX spec.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current is pretty high; however, we should note that we repeated the test procedure several times and took the worst-case scenario into consideration in the charts above.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V(A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB(A/V) PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) Fan Speed(RPM) Fan NoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC (V) 1 1.897A 1.974A 1.965A 0.995A 44.73 80.03 645 28.0 37.90 0.979 12.200V 5.073V 3.354V 5.008V 55.89 41.43 115.1V 2 4.833A 2.959A 2.959A 1.200A 89.75 86.12 820 31.3 38.62 0.995 12.183V 5.064V 3.343V 4.997V 104.22 42.17 115.1V 3 8.117A 3.463A 3.475A 1.400A 134.83 87.85 1050 34.8 38.88 0.995 12.166V 5.057V 3.334V 4.989V 153.48 42.69 115.1V 4 11.405A 3.961A 3.967A 1.605A 179.74 88.53 1350 43.5 39.87 0.996 12.150V 5.049V 3.324V 4.977V 203.03 43.97 115.1V 5 14.362A 4.968A 4.976A 1.811A 224.75 88.70 1690 44.8 40.23 0.997 12.132V 5.037V 3.314V 4.967V 253.38 44.62 115.1V 6 17.326A 5.965A 5.994A 2.015A 269.68 88.53 1955 49.4 40.82 0.997 12.116V 5.026V 3.303V 4.954V 304.61 45.56 115.1V 7 20.298A 6.978A 7.017A 2.223A 314.70 88.20 1960 49.4 41.48 0.997 12.100V 5.017V 3.291V 4.943V 356.80 46.45 115.1V 8 23.276A 7.989A 8.050A 2.430A 359.67 87.76 1960 49.4 42.93 0.998 12.085V 5.007V 3.279V 4.931V 409.84 48.31 115.1V 9 26.692A 8.501A 8.593A 2.435A 404.74 87.40 1985 49.5 43.67 0.998 12.070V 4.998V 3.269V 4.924V 463.09 49.41 115.1V 10 30.058A 9.029A 9.107A 2.541A 449.56 86.86 1985 49.5 44.46 0.998 12.055V 4.988V 3.260V 4.913V 517.58 50.54 115.1V 11 33.835A 9.039A 9.129A 2.545A 494.55 86.32 1985 49.5 45.53 0.998 12.039V 4.981V 3.253V 4.908V 572.95 51.92 115.1V CL1 0.098A 12.009A 12.005A 0.004A 100.92 82.91 1955 49.4 43.84 0.995 12.178V 5.019V 3.285V 5.007V 121.72 48.14 115.1V CL2 36.962A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 458.95 87.63 1985 49.5 44.97 0.998 12.056V 5.026V 3.307V 4.968V 523.75 51.16 115.1V

The load regulation isn't the best for a PSU in this category, but all of the rails still managed to stay within three percent, even under the tough conditions we apply during our tests. Also, the G-450 didn't manage to meet the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirements. However, it's worth mentioning that the 80 PLUS certifications are conducted at low ambient temperatures of 23 C (73 F). In comparison, we conduct our tests at above 40 C (104 F), and during full load tests, the temperatures inside our hot box can exceed 45 C (113 F).

Up to the 30 percent load test, the output noise was pretty low. Beyond 30 percent, though, the noise went above 40 dB(A) and, in some tests, reached almost 50 dB(A). Clearly, this PSU can be very noisy. Seasonic should have used a larger or lower-speed fan.