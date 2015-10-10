Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time easily goes above the minimum dictated by the ATX spec.
Inrush Current
The registered inrush current is pretty high; however, we should note that we repeated the test procedure several times and took the worst-case scenario into consideration in the charts above.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test
|12V(A/V)
|5V(A/V)
|3.3V(A/V)
|5VSB(A/V)
|PowerDC/AC(W)
|Efficiency(%)
|Fan Speed(RPM)
|Fan NoisedB(A)
|TempIn/Out(°C)
|PF/AC (V)
|1
|1.897A
|1.974A
|1.965A
|0.995A
|44.73
|80.03
|645
|28.0
|37.90
|0.979
|12.200V
|5.073V
|3.354V
|5.008V
|55.89
|41.43
|115.1V
|2
|4.833A
|2.959A
|2.959A
|1.200A
|89.75
|86.12
|820
|31.3
|38.62
|0.995
|12.183V
|5.064V
|3.343V
|4.997V
|104.22
|42.17
|115.1V
|3
|8.117A
|3.463A
|3.475A
|1.400A
|134.83
|87.85
|1050
|34.8
|38.88
|0.995
|12.166V
|5.057V
|3.334V
|4.989V
|153.48
|42.69
|115.1V
|4
|11.405A
|3.961A
|3.967A
|1.605A
|179.74
|88.53
|1350
|43.5
|39.87
|0.996
|12.150V
|5.049V
|3.324V
|4.977V
|203.03
|43.97
|115.1V
|5
|14.362A
|4.968A
|4.976A
|1.811A
|224.75
|88.70
|1690
|44.8
|40.23
|0.997
|12.132V
|5.037V
|3.314V
|4.967V
|253.38
|44.62
|115.1V
|6
|17.326A
|5.965A
|5.994A
|2.015A
|269.68
|88.53
|1955
|49.4
|40.82
|0.997
|12.116V
|5.026V
|3.303V
|4.954V
|304.61
|45.56
|115.1V
|7
|20.298A
|6.978A
|7.017A
|2.223A
|314.70
|88.20
|1960
|49.4
|41.48
|0.997
|12.100V
|5.017V
|3.291V
|4.943V
|356.80
|46.45
|115.1V
|8
|23.276A
|7.989A
|8.050A
|2.430A
|359.67
|87.76
|1960
|49.4
|42.93
|0.998
|12.085V
|5.007V
|3.279V
|4.931V
|409.84
|48.31
|115.1V
|9
|26.692A
|8.501A
|8.593A
|2.435A
|404.74
|87.40
|1985
|49.5
|43.67
|0.998
|12.070V
|4.998V
|3.269V
|4.924V
|463.09
|49.41
|115.1V
|10
|30.058A
|9.029A
|9.107A
|2.541A
|449.56
|86.86
|1985
|49.5
|44.46
|0.998
|12.055V
|4.988V
|3.260V
|4.913V
|517.58
|50.54
|115.1V
|11
|33.835A
|9.039A
|9.129A
|2.545A
|494.55
|86.32
|1985
|49.5
|45.53
|0.998
|12.039V
|4.981V
|3.253V
|4.908V
|572.95
|51.92
|115.1V
|CL1
|0.098A
|12.009A
|12.005A
|0.004A
|100.92
|82.91
|1955
|49.4
|43.84
|0.995
|12.178V
|5.019V
|3.285V
|5.007V
|121.72
|48.14
|115.1V
|CL2
|36.962A
|1.003A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|458.95
|87.63
|1985
|49.5
|44.97
|0.998
|12.056V
|5.026V
|3.307V
|4.968V
|523.75
|51.16
|115.1V
The load regulation isn't the best for a PSU in this category, but all of the rails still managed to stay within three percent, even under the tough conditions we apply during our tests. Also, the G-450 didn't manage to meet the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirements. However, it's worth mentioning that the 80 PLUS certifications are conducted at low ambient temperatures of 23 C (73 F). In comparison, we conduct our tests at above 40 C (104 F), and during full load tests, the temperatures inside our hot box can exceed 45 C (113 F).
Up to the 30 percent load test, the output noise was pretty low. Beyond 30 percent, though, the noise went above 40 dB(A) and, in some tests, reached almost 50 dB(A). Clearly, this PSU can be very noisy. Seasonic should have used a larger or lower-speed fan.
Also, FETs with better on-resistance usually have larger gate charge, which means you end up needing more gate drive power to achieve the same switching performance. Saving 3W on full-load on-losses does not sound as good if it costs you 2W in gate drive regardless of load.
Using FETs with lower on-resistance does not necessarily improve overall efficiency by much.
BTW...The 550W version is usually only $3-$5 more than the 450W. I've never seen the price change either, so it is a bit silly to buy the 450W version if the 550W is always only $5 more.
However I think the price should be lowered a bit for the 550watt version because now it has to compete with the likes of the EVGA 550 G2 which is about the same price but it seems to perform a bit better and comes with a 10 year warranty.
10 year warranty!!?? I've been using EVGA graphics cards for years now, I think ill start buying EVGA PSUs now. :D
Actually im wrong on that its a 7 year warranty for the 550watt model (still very good in my opinion) the 750watt g2 and above have the 10 year.
The build quality is what I've come to expect from SeaSonic. Very well built with mostly Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors. Rubycon is also a good brand, and I like to see Infineon MOSFETs in PSUs. This PSU should last forever but isn't very efficient compared to similarly-priced competition.
Yeah, aside from the fantastic quality, that was another reason I purchased the G2 over any other PSU.
Or maybe they
(1) know that people will always use the permanent cables that power the MB
(2) know that two less connectors is a good thing for product reliability
(3) want to ship a product for people like me that prefer this configuration to a fully modular configuration