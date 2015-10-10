Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the G-450's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|1
|8.1mV
|6.8mV
|9.7mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|2
|8.8mV
|8.0mV
|9.8mV
|10.1mV
|Pass
|3
|10.8mV
|7.3mV
|10.5mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|4
|12.0mV
|8.0mV
|11.0mV
|12.2mV
|Pass
|5
|13.0mV
|8.6mV
|10.8mV
|14.0mV
|Pass
|6
|15.1mV
|9.9mV
|11.1mV
|13.9mV
|Pass
|7
|17.0mV
|11.5mV
|11.7mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
|8
|19.2mV
|19.9mV
|12.6mV
|15.7mV
|Pass
|9
|21.4mV
|20.1mV
|13.1mV
|16.3mV
|Pass
|10
|24.7mV
|21.9mV
|13.2mV
|18.0mV
|Pass
|11
|26.4mV
|23.7mV
|13.4mV
|18.4mV
|Pass
|CL1
|11.1mV
|9.7mV
|8.7mV
|12.9mV
|Pass
|CL2
|23.4mV
|18.4mV
|9.2mV
|16.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails; Seasonic did a fine job here. Some users may say that Super Flower's implementations are better in this area. However, we are satisfied with the G-450's ripple suppression.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Also, FETs with better on-resistance usually have larger gate charge, which means you end up needing more gate drive power to achieve the same switching performance. Saving 3W on full-load on-losses does not sound as good if it costs you 2W in gate drive regardless of load.
Using FETs with lower on-resistance does not necessarily improve overall efficiency by much.
BTW...The 550W version is usually only $3-$5 more than the 450W. I've never seen the price change either, so it is a bit silly to buy the 450W version if the 550W is always only $5 more.
However I think the price should be lowered a bit for the 550watt version because now it has to compete with the likes of the EVGA 550 G2 which is about the same price but it seems to perform a bit better and comes with a 10 year warranty.
10 year warranty!!?? I've been using EVGA graphics cards for years now, I think ill start buying EVGA PSUs now. :D
Actually im wrong on that its a 7 year warranty for the 550watt model (still very good in my opinion) the 750watt g2 and above have the 10 year.
The build quality is what I've come to expect from SeaSonic. Very well built with mostly Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors. Rubycon is also a good brand, and I like to see Infineon MOSFETs in PSUs. This PSU should last forever but isn't very efficient compared to similarly-priced competition.
Yeah, aside from the fantastic quality, that was another reason I purchased the G2 over any other PSU.
Or maybe they
(1) know that people will always use the permanent cables that power the MB
(2) know that two less connectors is a good thing for product reliability
(3) want to ship a product for people like me that prefer this configuration to a fully modular configuration