Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the G-450's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 1 8.1mV 6.8mV 9.7mV 8.5mV Pass 2 8.8mV 8.0mV 9.8mV 10.1mV Pass 3 10.8mV 7.3mV 10.5mV 11.4mV Pass 4 12.0mV 8.0mV 11.0mV 12.2mV Pass 5 13.0mV 8.6mV 10.8mV 14.0mV Pass 6 15.1mV 9.9mV 11.1mV 13.9mV Pass 7 17.0mV 11.5mV 11.7mV 15.2mV Pass 8 19.2mV 19.9mV 12.6mV 15.7mV Pass 9 21.4mV 20.1mV 13.1mV 16.3mV Pass 10 24.7mV 21.9mV 13.2mV 18.0mV Pass 11 26.4mV 23.7mV 13.4mV 18.4mV Pass CL1 11.1mV 9.7mV 8.7mV 12.9mV Pass CL2 23.4mV 18.4mV 9.2mV 16.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails; Seasonic did a fine job here. Some users may say that Super Flower's implementations are better in this area. However, we are satisfied with the G-450's ripple suppression.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2