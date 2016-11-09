Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 28.1A (140.5%) 3.3V: 27.3A (136.5%) 5VSB: 4.1A (136.7%), 79.86mV Ripple
|OPP
|1178.81W (138.7%)
|OTP
|Yes (>130°C secondary heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Proper operation
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP's triggering points are quite high on the minor rails, though this won't create any trouble since load regulation and ripple suppression are kept under control. However, at 5VSB, ripple with 4.1A is higher than the specification allows, while with only 0.1A lower load it's normal again. Seasonic should look into this and fix it. Lastly, the OPP is set really high. Then again, the PSU doesn't have any problems under almost 1.2kW of load (at normal ambient temperatures, at least).
The other protection features operate properly. OTP is notably present and configured at an optimal level, allowing the PSU to run even under 50°C temperatures per the ATX specification's recommendation.
We should have 90% efficiency at 50w load with PSU's in that wattage range.
Just because you do not need one , does not mean others don't.
I run multiple graphics cards for Folding@Home.The more you can run on each CPU the better. People who run Dual 1080s or dual 39x cards need them to push their 4K monitors.
So there is a need for them.