Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-1000TR’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 11.9mV 4.2mV 13.0mV 7.6mV Pass 20% Load 14.2mV 4.0mV 8.8mV 5.0mV Pass 30% Load 11.9mV 4.8mV 10.5mV 6.0mV Pass 40% Load 10.6mV 5.2mV 12.0mV 6.2mV Pass 50% Load 11.8mV 5.7mV 13.5mV 7.0mV Pass 60% Load 13.1mV 5.6mV 13.0mV 7.6mV Pass 70% Load 15.3mV 6.3mV 15.3mV 9.8mV Pass 80% Load 17.4mV 6.6mV 15.2mV 10.7mV Pass 90% Load 17.4mV 6.7mV 16.0mV 9.8mV Pass 100% Load 18.1mV 7.2mV 16.6mV 11.4mV Pass 110% Load 21.7mV 7.4mV 16.9mV 12.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 13.8mV 4.9mV 10.7mV 5.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 16.5mV 7.0mV 15.0mV 10.7mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails. Impressively, this result is achieved without the use of in-cable capacitors.

Again, the SSR-1000PD performs better. But with such low ripple, both PSUs are winners in our book.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). We usually set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V), but in some cases we use a smaller setting as well, if the registered ripple is very low.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

