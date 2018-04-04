Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-1000TR’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|11.9mV
|4.2mV
|13.0mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|14.2mV
|4.0mV
|8.8mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.9mV
|4.8mV
|10.5mV
|6.0mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|10.6mV
|5.2mV
|12.0mV
|6.2mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|11.8mV
|5.7mV
|13.5mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|13.1mV
|5.6mV
|13.0mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|15.3mV
|6.3mV
|15.3mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|17.4mV
|6.6mV
|15.2mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|17.4mV
|6.7mV
|16.0mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|18.1mV
|7.2mV
|16.6mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|21.7mV
|7.4mV
|16.9mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|13.8mV
|4.9mV
|10.7mV
|5.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|16.5mV
|7.0mV
|15.0mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails. Impressively, this result is achieved without the use of in-cable capacitors.
Again, the SSR-1000PD performs better. But with such low ripple, both PSUs are winners in our book.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). We usually set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V), but in some cases we use a smaller setting as well, if the registered ripple is very low.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.
My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
Regards
The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.