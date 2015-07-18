Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the Snow Silent 750. The company says the limits of the unit are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12 V 5 V 3.3 V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.5mV 11.1mV 11.6mV 5.8mV Pass 20% Load 14.2mV 10.2mV 12.6mV 6.3mV Pass 30% Load 18.3mV 10.8mV 13.3mV 7.0mV Pass 40% Load 18.4mV 11.6mV 14.2mV 8.0mV Pass 50% Load 19.9mV 11.9mV 16.0mV 8.6mV Pass 60% Load 20.9mV 12.9mV 15.3mV 9.4mV Pass 70% Load 23.0mV 13.9mV 15.6mV 11.5mV Pass 80% Load 23.1mV 13.8mV 16.2mV 11.9mV Pass 90% Load 23.6mV 14.5mV 16.8mV 13.3mV Pass 100% Load 25.5mV 15.1mV 17.2mV 14.5mV Pass 110% Load 27.3mV 15.2mV 18.5mV 16.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.3mV 14.6mV 16.1mV 28.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 25.9mV 13.0mV 15.3mV 14.7mV Pass

Ripple suppression was good on all rails; that's normally the case in Seasonic PSUs. This clearly shows that the company used the proper filtering capacitors without making any sacrifices in load regulation and efficiency.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2