Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the Snow Silent 750. The company says the limits of the unit are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12 V
|5 V
|3.3 V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|10.5mV
|11.1mV
|11.6mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|14.2mV
|10.2mV
|12.6mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.3mV
|10.8mV
|13.3mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|18.4mV
|11.6mV
|14.2mV
|8.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|19.9mV
|11.9mV
|16.0mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|20.9mV
|12.9mV
|15.3mV
|9.4mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|23.0mV
|13.9mV
|15.6mV
|11.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|23.1mV
|13.8mV
|16.2mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|23.6mV
|14.5mV
|16.8mV
|13.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|25.5mV
|15.1mV
|17.2mV
|14.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|27.3mV
|15.2mV
|18.5mV
|16.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|15.3mV
|14.6mV
|16.1mV
|28.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|25.9mV
|13.0mV
|15.3mV
|14.7mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was good on all rails; that's normally the case in Seasonic PSUs. This clearly shows that the company used the proper filtering capacitors without making any sacrifices in load regulation and efficiency.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
