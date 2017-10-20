Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-750FX's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.9mV 6.0mV 8.2mV 5.7mV Pass 20% Load 12.7mV 6.1mV 8.5mV 5.9mV Pass 30% Load 15.2mV 6.3mV 8.5mV 6.1mV Pass 40% Load 17.1mV 7.8mV 10.4mV 6.5mV Pass 50% Load 18.3mV 7.8mV 9.1mV 6.5mV Pass 60% Load 20.2mV 10.4mV 10.6mV 7.2mV Pass 70% Load 21.9mV 11.4mV 11.6mV 8.4mV Pass 80% Load 23.0mV 11.6mV 11.8mV 9.4mV Pass 90% Load 26.2mV 13.1mV 13.1mV 9.8mV Pass 100% Load 27.9mV 13.2mV 14.6mV 11.6mV Pass 110% Load 28.6mV 15.4mV 15.9mV 12.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 12.3mV 11.3mV 9.4mV 8.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 27.2mV 10.6mV 12.8mV 9.2mV Pass

The addition of filtering caps on the modular cables, along with a good overall design, enable impressive ripple suppression. Seasonic still doesn't achieve Super Flower levels, but it'd be silly to complain. Even under 110% load, the +12V rail doesn't exceed 30mV, while the minor rails stay below 16mV in the worst-case scenario.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

