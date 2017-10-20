Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-750FX's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.9mV
|6.0mV
|8.2mV
|5.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|12.7mV
|6.1mV
|8.5mV
|5.9mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|15.2mV
|6.3mV
|8.5mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|17.1mV
|7.8mV
|10.4mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|18.3mV
|7.8mV
|9.1mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|20.2mV
|10.4mV
|10.6mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|21.9mV
|11.4mV
|11.6mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|23.0mV
|11.6mV
|11.8mV
|9.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|26.2mV
|13.1mV
|13.1mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|27.9mV
|13.2mV
|14.6mV
|11.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|28.6mV
|15.4mV
|15.9mV
|12.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|12.3mV
|11.3mV
|9.4mV
|8.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|27.2mV
|10.6mV
|12.8mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
The addition of filtering caps on the modular cables, along with a good overall design, enable impressive ripple suppression. Seasonic still doesn't achieve Super Flower levels, but it'd be silly to complain. Even under 110% load, the +12V rail doesn't exceed 30mV, while the minor rails stay below 16mV in the worst-case scenario.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
