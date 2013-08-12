Trending

Hands-On With Silicon Motion's New SSD Controller

By

Silicon Motion already makes flash storage controllers in all shapes and sizes. Now, with a new SATA 6Gb/s processor ready for action, the Taiwanese firm is hoping to make a dent in the market share currently enjoyed by SandForce and Marvell.

Results: Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0, Continued

Service Times

Beyond the average data rate reported on the previous page, there's even more information we can collect from Tom's Hardware's Storage Bench. For instance, mean (average) service times show what responsiveness is like on an average I/O during the trace.

It would be difficult to graph the 10+ million I/Os that make up our test, so looking at the average time to service an I/O makes more sense. For a more nuanced idea of what's transpiring during the trace, we plot mean service times for reads against writes. That way, drives with better latency show up closer to the origin; lower numbers are better.

Write latency is simply the total time it takes an input or output operation to be issued by the host operating system, travel to the storage subsystem, commit to the storage device, and have the drive acknowledge the operation. Read latency is similar. The operating system asks the storage device for data stored in a certain location, the SSD reads that information, and then it's sent to the host. Modern computers are fast and SSDs are zippy, but there's still a significant amount of latency involved in a storage transaction.

This is really funky, and I mean that in a good way. Silicon Motion's controller mated to Toshiba's Toggle-mode NAND become a potent force. The 128 GB drive achieves almost too-good-to-be-true read latency in our trace, and excellent write latency, too. A few other 128 GB-class SSDs are singled out in red, with the SM2246EN platform in blue.

Notice that Silicon Motion beats not just the 120 GB SanDisk Extreme II in our read latency measurement, but it also edges out Samsung's 840 Pro 128 GB by the slimmest of margins. Write latency is strong (in the same league as those two monsters), but far ahead of the M500 and 840 EVO, both leveraging 128 Gb flash.

The SM2246EN-based drive is basically tied with the 1 TB 840 EVO, one microsecond behind the Vector, and only six behind the 256 GB 840 Pro. That's not terrible company to keep. Remember, though, that this is a function of the controller and flash together. So, don't think that duct taping some triple-level cell NAND on the PCB would give you similar numbers.

And that takes us to another harsh reality. Regardless of whether you're using two- or three-bit per cell flash, migrating from 64 to 128 Gb density means you'll only need half as many dies at a given capacity. Unfortunately, this results in less parallelism for drives like Crucial's M500 and Samsung's 840 EVO. With those two SSDs, a higher-capacity model is definitely better.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rolli59 12 August 2013 09:34
    Performance looks good, the question is with a new player on the market if it will affect market price to the benefit of users that have SSD boot/program drives up to 256GB.
    Reply
  • outlw6669 12 August 2013 11:57
    Good performance and power numbers.
    Hooray for more competition!
    Reply
  • 4745454b 12 August 2013 13:46
    While performance wasn't the best, it was more then acceptable. And then the power numbers looked great. Overall it's a great start. I'm interested in long term results as some controllers have had bugs in the past that have done bad things to people's data.

    And yes, great to see someone else enter in. While more players means you'll need to look harder at what SSD you are buying, at least we'll have the options. Which is always good, even if the options aren't as good as what you were hoping for.
    Reply
  • shin0bi272 12 August 2013 16:39
    Not that this isnt kinda cool but Taiwan is now part of China so its proper to call it China.
    Reply
  • UmeNNis 12 August 2013 20:06
    11339051 said:
    Not that this isnt kinda cool but Taiwan is now part of China so its proper to call it China.

    Ummm..... how exactly is "Taiwan now part of China"...?:sarcastic:
    Reply
  • apache_lives 12 August 2013 22:11
    But how reliable will it be in the long run...
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 13 August 2013 05:25
    During the benchmarks, did you ensure that the Samsung EVO is not throttling due to high temps ?
    Maybe add a max temperature graph as well.
    Reply
  • e-z e 14 August 2013 00:24
    Given time to mature this could be a real contender. Would love to see a follow-up once it hits the market.
    Reply
  • zads 19 August 2013 21:37
    11337088 said:
    Meanwhile, SandForce is the opposite. It'll sell you a turnkey solution, but you don't really get many knobs or dials in terms of customization.
    If only this were the case, my job would be so much easier.
    Reply