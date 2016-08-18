SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Protection Features Evaluation
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 28.1 A (127.7%) 3.3V: 31.19 A (148.5%) 5VSB: 4.5 A (180%)
|OPP
|>625.78 W (113.78%) - Not Proper Operation 12V rail: 11.012 V Ripple at 5V & 3.3V: 90 mV Ripple at 5VSB: 68 mV
|OTP
|Yes (main transformer @ 114 °C)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay
The main problem we find is that over-power protection is set too high, allowing the PSU to drop its +12V rail close to 11 V. On top of that, ripple on the minor rails hits very high levels. Given the low amperage handling of the bridge rectifiers that this PSU is equipped with, SilverStone should set OPP's triggering point below 600 W. The other protection features appear to function normally, although we would like to see lower triggering points on the OCP of the 3.3V and 5VSB rails.
