SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Protection Features Evaluation

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about power supply protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 28.1 A (127.7%) 3.3V: 31.19 A (148.5%) 5VSB: 4.5 A (180%) OPP >625.78 W (113.78%) - Not Proper Operation 12V rail: 11.012 V Ripple at 5V & 3.3V: 90 mV Ripple at 5VSB: 68 mV OTP Yes (main transformer @ 114 °C) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay

The main problem we find is that over-power protection is set too high, allowing the PSU to drop its +12V rail close to 11 V. On top of that, ripple on the minor rails hits very high levels. Given the low amperage handling of the bridge rectifiers that this PSU is equipped with, SilverStone should set OPP's triggering point below 600 W. The other protection features appear to function normally, although we would like to see lower triggering points on the OCP of the 3.3V and 5VSB rails.