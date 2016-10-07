SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

A photo of the PSU along with its model number and a large 80 PLUS Platinum badge are found on the front of the box. There is also a small list of the PSU's most interesting features. The technical and power specification tables are depicted on one of the box's sides, while the other side hosts a graphical list showing all available connectors. It would be helpful if SilverStone also shared cable length information, in addition to the connector count. On the back of the box you get the efficiency and fan speed curves, a diagram of the modular sockets, and another one showing the unit's dimensions compared to a "normal" 850 W PSU.

Contents

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Two thick packing foam sheets provide ample protection. It is always good to see highly protective packages, since this is the safest way to minimize the chances of a defective PSU due to rough shipping conditions. There is nothing worse than wasting time building a PC, only to find that a component doesn't work as it should. In general, we strongly advise checking to see if your PSU if it is working normally using an affordable PSU tester like this one before installing it.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

SilverStone's bundle is rich enough; it includes zip-ties, Velcro straps, two sets of fixing bolts (one of them with thumbscrews), two manuals, the AC power cord, and the modular cables.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A yellow ribbon around the PSU lets you know that the fan won't spin until a certain load is applied or a specific temperature is reached. Unfortunately, this PSU's semi-passive mode relies heavily on the applied load, which can lead to problems in some extreme cases. On top of that, it would be ideal if the semi-passive function could be deactivated. We'd also like a way to gauge whether the fan is operating properly. Some manufacturers provide a fan-test button or have the fan spin briefly each time the PSU starts. Sirfa doesn't do any of that. At least over-temperature protection will step in if the fan breaks down.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The power specification table is on one of the PSU's sides. On the bottom, SilverStone's logo is stamped into the enclosure.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The modular panel hosts 12 sockets, three more than the ST75F-PT. The four blue ones are for the PCIe cables, so the number of corresponding connectors can be increased if you get cables hosting two PCIe sockets each.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

SilverStone's aesthetic leaves something to be desired due to the off-center fan. However, the finish is of decent quality and there is a power switch, which some SilverStone PSUs manufactured by Enhance Electronics lack. Thankfully, Sirfa doesn't cut corners when it comes to power switches.

Cabling

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

This PSU uses stealth and flat cables. Their quality is pretty good, and they are flexible enough to allow for easy routing inside of a case.