Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

SilverStone's Strider Platinum series offers compact dimensions along with Platinum efficiency and a fully modular cable design. The 850W member of this line will be evaluated today. Its strong card against the competition is the 471W power density score.

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

SilverStone ST85F-PT

SilverStone ST75F-PT

Corsair CS850M

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time is much lower than the ATX spec's allowed minimum, and to make matters worse the power-good signal lasts longer than the hold-up time, meaning it drops when the rails are already out of spec.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The lack of an NTC thermistor inevitably leads to high inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
15.158A1.964A1.961A0.986A84.7989.51%0 RPM0 dB(A)49.34 °C0.975
12.252V5.093V3.361V5.069V94.7338.90 °C115.1V
211.340A2.946A2.950A1.185A169.6491.97%0 RPM0 dB(A)49.76 °C0.988
12.238V5.083V3.353V5.059V184.4539.15 °C115.1V
317.896A3.448A3.468A1.385A254.7892.21%1235 RPM36.8 dB(A)39.46 °C0.995
12.221V5.073V3.343V5.044V276.3142.20 °C115.1V
424.466A3.946A3.956A1.588A339.7292.17%1350 RPM38.9 dB(A)40.24 °C0.996
12.203V5.064V3.334V5.031V368.6043.26 °C115.1V
530.707A4.948A4.962A1.791A424.6391.81%1450 RPM37.6 dB(A)41.66 °C0.997
12.184V5.055V3.323V5.020V462.4944.89 °C115.1V
636.980A5.944A5.973A1.995A509.5891.30%1525 RPM38.7 dB(A)42.79 °C0.997
12.164V5.043V3.314V5.006V558.1746.28 °C115.1V
743.262A6.959A6.988A2.200A594.5190.66%1565 RPM41.1 dB(A)43.86 °C0.998
12.145V5.032V3.304V4.995V655.7347.80 °C115.1V
849.573A7.965A8.014A2.404A679.4489.87%1580 RPM41.9 dB(A)44.39 °C0.998
12.125V5.021V3.294V4.983V756.0448.78 °C115.1V
956.330A8.482A8.552A2.410A764.4188.78%1580 RPM41.9 dB(A)45.59 °C0.998
12.104V5.012V3.285V4.975V861.0350.46 °C115.1V
1062.831A9.005A9.070A3.030A849.1788.10%1590 RPM42.0 dB(A)45.77 °C0.998
12.087V5.002V3.275V4.945V963.8550.92 °C115.1V
1169.973A9.026A9.092A3.035A934.0186.96%1590 RPM42.0 dB(A)46.32 °C0.998
12.066V4.990V3.266V4.937V1074.1151.88 °C115.1V
CL10.099A14.024A14.005A0.000A119.0384.14%0 RPM0 dB(A)55.61 °C0.987
12.240V5.062V3.344V5.152V141.4645.15 °C115.1V
CL270.782A1.003A1.003A1.001A868.7388.40%1590 RPM42.0 dB(A)44.68 °C0.998
12.085V5.019V3.289V4.991V982.6949.36 °C115.1V

Load regulation isn't particularly tight compared to the other offerings in this category. As for efficiency, it is much higher with 20% load than required. With 50% load it is very close to 92%, and under full load it falls within 1% of the minimum threshold. We'll give the ST85F-PT a pass since we conduct our tests at very high ambient temperatures.

The unit's fan is deactivated during our first two load tests, keeping the acoustic reading at zero. The fan starts spinning quickly during the third load test, which we'd expect given its 120 mm diameter. Fortunately, the noise isn't bad. Even in a worst-case scenario the ST85F-PT doesn't exceed 42 dB(A). This is the major benefit of using a low-speed fan.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • panathas 07 October 2016 23:00
    I don't understand, first you said: "On the other hand, it doesn't have an issue with inaccurate power-good signals that last longer than the corresponding hold-up time" and your last words were: "It is a great shame though that it is affected by the inaccurate power good signal disease". Which one is true? Also in the CONS section you only mentioned the Hold-up time and not the power good signal.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 October 2016 04:47
    18699506 said:
    I don't understand, first you said: "On the other hand, it doesn't have an issue with inaccurate power-good signals that last longer than the corresponding hold-up time" and your last words were: "It is a great shame though that it is affected by the inaccurate power good signal disease". Which one is true? Also in the CONS section you only mentioned the Hold-up time and not the power good signal.

    First one must have been an mistake since it does drop the PWR_OK after the voltages are already out of spec.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 08 October 2016 08:35
    Yes something was way out in this phrase. It is fixed now.

    This PSU is affected by a fake power good signal, which usually is the case in Sirfa's platform.

    In the cons section. Sometimes I don't mention the fake power good signal, when the hold-up time is already too low. But I will make sure that I do from now on.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 08 October 2016 12:05
    ty for the review. So, I know it's kind of not really adequate for comparison considering the watt difference. But, looking at the performance of that last Lian Li sfx reviewed, and this thing, still must say that LL didn't do so badly, though they could really help things if they extended that warranty by at least a year or more.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 08 October 2016 19:17
    SilverStone looks nice taking into account that this is compact dimensions ?!
    Reply
  • Co BIY 09 October 2016 23:22
    I think the exterior photos need something for scale. Full-size black boxes and tiny high efficiency black boxes look the same size on a screen without something for scale.

    No comment on vacant modular socket plugs. First time I've seen that. Also the copper bars aren't a feature I've seen commented on before.
    Reply