SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

SilverStone ST85F-PT

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is much lower than the ATX spec's allowed minimum, and to make matters worse the power-good signal lasts longer than the hold-up time, meaning it drops when the rails are already out of spec.

Inrush Current

The lack of an NTC thermistor inevitably leads to high inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.158A 1.964A 1.961A 0.986A 84.79 89.51% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 49.34 °C 0.975 12.252V 5.093V 3.361V 5.069V 94.73 38.90 °C 115.1V 2 11.340A 2.946A 2.950A 1.185A 169.64 91.97% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 49.76 °C 0.988 12.238V 5.083V 3.353V 5.059V 184.45 39.15 °C 115.1V 3 17.896A 3.448A 3.468A 1.385A 254.78 92.21% 1235 RPM 36.8 dB(A) 39.46 °C 0.995 12.221V 5.073V 3.343V 5.044V 276.31 42.20 °C 115.1V 4 24.466A 3.946A 3.956A 1.588A 339.72 92.17% 1350 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 40.24 °C 0.996 12.203V 5.064V 3.334V 5.031V 368.60 43.26 °C 115.1V 5 30.707A 4.948A 4.962A 1.791A 424.63 91.81% 1450 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 41.66 °C 0.997 12.184V 5.055V 3.323V 5.020V 462.49 44.89 °C 115.1V 6 36.980A 5.944A 5.973A 1.995A 509.58 91.30% 1525 RPM 38.7 dB(A) 42.79 °C 0.997 12.164V 5.043V 3.314V 5.006V 558.17 46.28 °C 115.1V 7 43.262A 6.959A 6.988A 2.200A 594.51 90.66% 1565 RPM 41.1 dB(A) 43.86 °C 0.998 12.145V 5.032V 3.304V 4.995V 655.73 47.80 °C 115.1V 8 49.573A 7.965A 8.014A 2.404A 679.44 89.87% 1580 RPM 41.9 dB(A) 44.39 °C 0.998 12.125V 5.021V 3.294V 4.983V 756.04 48.78 °C 115.1V 9 56.330A 8.482A 8.552A 2.410A 764.41 88.78% 1580 RPM 41.9 dB(A) 45.59 °C 0.998 12.104V 5.012V 3.285V 4.975V 861.03 50.46 °C 115.1V 10 62.831A 9.005A 9.070A 3.030A 849.17 88.10% 1590 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 45.77 °C 0.998 12.087V 5.002V 3.275V 4.945V 963.85 50.92 °C 115.1V 11 69.973A 9.026A 9.092A 3.035A 934.01 86.96% 1590 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 46.32 °C 0.998 12.066V 4.990V 3.266V 4.937V 1074.11 51.88 °C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 14.024A 14.005A 0.000A 119.03 84.14% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 55.61 °C 0.987 12.240V 5.062V 3.344V 5.152V 141.46 45.15 °C 115.1V CL2 70.782A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 868.73 88.40% 1590 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 44.68 °C 0.998 12.085V 5.019V 3.289V 4.991V 982.69 49.36 °C 115.1V

Load regulation isn't particularly tight compared to the other offerings in this category. As for efficiency, it is much higher with 20% load than required. With 50% load it is very close to 92%, and under full load it falls within 1% of the minimum threshold. We'll give the ST85F-PT a pass since we conduct our tests at very high ambient temperatures.

The unit's fan is deactivated during our first two load tests, keeping the acoustic reading at zero. The fan starts spinning quickly during the third load test, which we'd expect given its 120 mm diameter. Fortunately, the noise isn't bad. Even in a worst-case scenario the ST85F-PT doesn't exceed 42 dB(A). This is the major benefit of using a low-speed fan.