SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 28.7 A (130.5%) 3.3V: 29.1 A (132.3%) 5VSB: 5.7 A (190%) OPP 1145.01 W (134.7%) OTP Yes (47 °C ambient) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: -

OCP on the minor rails is set at normal levels, while at 5VSB it's set quite high, as is usually the case. OPP is also set very high, though the PSU's performance is quite good with load regulation and ripple suppression being within the ATX spec's defined ranges.

Over-temperature protection kicks in at around 47 °C ambient with the PSU delivering its full power. This is a normal OTP triggering point for a PSU that only has a 40 °C rating. However, the problem we discovered involves the semi-passive mode, which is improperly set and in some cases can lead to OTP's triggering. The semi-passive feature's operation is normally dependent on the temperature inside the PSU. But here, the applied load plays a more significant role. That means if you push the PSU hard and then apply a light load, the fan's speed will instantly drop to zero. As a result, over-temperature production triggers due to the sudden lack of airflow.

The power-good signal is inaccurate; it drops while the rails are out of spec. Also, there is no inrush current protection, which seems weird coming from a high-end unit.