SilverStone SX700-G PSU Review: An Overclocked SX650-G?

Specifications and Component Analysis
The powerful SX700-G is based on an enhanced version of SilverStone's SX650-G. It does feature a few component changes. However, we would have liked to see the SX700-G include two EPS connectors, a longer hold-up time, and higher efficiency under light loads.
Apparently, SilverStone wanted to snatch the crown for highest wattage in the SFX category. It took advantage of the fact that Corsair delayed its SF750 to make this happen. But now that the SF750 is available, SilverStone's SX700-G can't touch its competition from Corsair (even though the SF750 is ~$20 more expensive).
If cost is your biggest consideration and Corsair's SFX-based flagship is too expensive, consider the SX650-G over SilverStone's SX700-G. Differences between those two models are minor, and the 650W PSU will save you some money.
As a pioneer in the small form factor power supply business, SilverStone has a rich portfolio of compact PSUs. The brand's primary goal is to shrink its power supplies as much as possible, all while increasing their maximum capacity. The SX700-G is a solid example of its success; we managed to push it beyond 1000W in our tests, despite a 700W maximum power rating. It's noteworthy to see such a small PSU deliver so much power without a problem.
Specifications
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|High Power
|Max. DC Output
|700W
|Efficiency
|80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)
|Noise
|LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])
|Modular
|✓ (Fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|✓
|Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|0 - 40°C
|Over-Voltage Protection
|✓
|Under-Voltage Protection
|✓
|Over-Power Protection
|✓
|Over-Current (+12V) Protection
|✓
|Over-Temperature Protection
|✓
|Short Circuit Protection
|✓
|Surge Protection
|✓
|Inrush Current Protection
|✓
|Fan Failure Protection
|✗
|No Load Operation
|✓
|Cooling
|92mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (S0921512HB)
|Semi-Passive Operation
|✗
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|127 x 65 x 103mm
|Weight
|0.94 kg (2.07lb)
|Form Factor
|SFX, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|3 years
The SX700-G's warranty looks short compared to the seven-year coverage offered by EVGA and Corsair. SilverStone should increase this model's warranty to five years if it wants to give customers more confidence.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|22
|22
|58.4
|2.5
|0.3
|Watts
|110
|700
|12.5
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|700
Cables & Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|No
|4+4 pin EPS12V (400mm)
|1
|1
|16AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (400mm+150mm)
|1
|2
|16-18AWG
|No
|6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+150mm)
|1
|2
|16-18AWG
|No
|SATA (300mm+200mm+100mm)
|2
|6
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex (300mm+200mm+200mm)
|1
|3
|18AWG
|No
|FDD Adapter (105mm)
|1
|1
|22AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1420mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
We expected the SX700-G to include two EPS connectors. Unfortunately, SilverStone only arms its 700W PSU with one. The cables are understandably short since SFX PSUs are intended for small enclosures. But the distance between this model's peripheral connectors is ideal at 200mm.
The EPS and PCIe cables use 16-gauge wires for lower voltage drops. And as you can see in the table above, there are no in-cable capacitors to improve ripple filtering.
Component Analysis
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|High Power
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Diode
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 150°C, 0.14Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x Infineon IDH08G65C5 (650V, 8A @ 145°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Rubycon (420V, 470uF, 3000h @ 85°C, USH)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 150°C, 0.14Ω)
|High-side/Low-Side Driver
|Silicon Labs Si8233BD
|APFC Controller
|Infineon ICE3PCS01G
|Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901X
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25C, 0.85mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), 4x Rubycon (3-6000 @ 105°C, YXG), 2x Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|SITI PS224 (OVP, UVP, OCP,SCP, PG)
|Micro Controller
|STC 15W408AS
|Fan Model
|Globe Fan S0921512HB (92mm, 12V, 0.45A, fluid dynamic bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|1x DK5V45R15 SBR (50V, 60A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Sanken STR-A6069H
|-12V Circuit
|Rectifier
|KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)
This is the same platform used for SilverStone's SX650-G with a few component changes allowing for 50W-higher capacity. Although it uses high-quality parts, we'd like to see a better bulk capacitor in the APFC converter. The Rubycon USH line is good enough, but in this price range we're used to finding bulk caps rated for 2000 hours at 105°C. Worse, the bulk cap's capacity is low, preventing it from offering more than 17ms of hold-up time.
The cooling fan is manufactured by Globe Fan. It uses a fluid dynamic bearing, so we know it'll last a long time. While there is no semi-passive mode, this isn't a problem because the fan spins at low speeds under light and moderate loads.
