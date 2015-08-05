Trending

Skylake: Intel's Core i7-6700K And i5-6600K

By ,

Intel gave us an early look at the Core i7-6700K, i5-6600K and Z170 chipset two weeks ahead of IDF and the unveiling of Skylake's architectural details.

Results: Office Productivity

Microsoft Office 2013

No collection of desktop benchmarks is complete without Microsoft’s popular Office suite. We’re leaving control over the workloads (as well as computing and reporting the geometric mean of the three benchmark runs per application) to PCMark 8 Professional once again.

Microsoft Word 2013

File SizePagesWordsPictures
Original Document3.25MB7717,9875
Target Document57MB13830,80010
Actions- Start Application and Open Document - Open Target Document in New Window - Copy Large Part of Original Document to Target Document - Save Target Document with New File Name - Expand Target Document's Window - Cut and Paste Large Part of Target Document - Save Target Document Again - Text Input with Simulated Delay - Save Target Document Again - Insert Pictures in Target Document - Save Target Document Again and Close Application

Microsoft Excel 2013

File SizeWorksheetsActive Cells
Original Files4.62MB2.33MB4240,800
Target File4.18MB210,930
Actions- Start Application and Open All Three Worksheets - Open All Workbooks - Expand Application Window - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook with Formula Evaluation - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook without Formula Evaluation - Copy From Cells with Formulas - Copy More Data to Cells with Formula Evaluation - Insert Specific Values in Three Cells with Formula Evaluation - Save Target Document and Close Application

Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

File SizeSlidesPictures
Original File27.1MB1512
PDF Export2.83MB1613
Actions- Start Application and Open Presentation - Expand Application Window - Browse Slides (Looking at Them Simulated with Pauses) - Add New Slide - Insert and Cut Picture - Insert Text - Save Document - Export to PDF and Close the Application

As expected, Intel’s two Skylake-based CPUs lead the field. It’s interesting to see that the Core i5-6600K is at least as fast as, or even a bit faster than the i7-6700K, in spite of its lower clock rate. SMT seems to reduce overall performance a bit in Microsoft Office.

265 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rantoc 05 August 2015 12:05
    Yawn... its easy to see that intel have to little competition, they have stagnated in the cpu performance department!
    Reply
  • daniel266 05 August 2015 12:46
    Can we have comparisons of rendering software using win 8.1 and win 10 ??
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 05 August 2015 12:59
    Still 4 cores.... Im sticking to my Q6600.
    Reply
  • Vlad Rose 05 August 2015 13:02
    What the heck Intel? So, you provide great integrated graphics into Broadwell, then nerf it for Skylake? I guess you had to find a way to help sell your 'paper launch' of Broadwell. I really hope Xen makes you guys wake up; although it more than likely won't.
    Reply
  • Bartendalot 05 August 2015 13:09
    At least Skylake HEDT should be powerful. Unless DX12 pulls a rabbit out of a hat, this doesn't look promising for anyone who has Sandy or higher.
    Reply
  • stairmand 05 August 2015 13:24
    Still 4 cores.... Im sticking to my Q6600.

    Then you really are missing out, 4 cores or not a current i5 (let alone an i7) will simply destroy the old Q6600 C2Q. It was great in the day but it's very old hat now and the lack of features on the board worse still.
    Reply
  • salgado18 05 August 2015 13:31
    Still 4 cores.... Im sticking to my Q6600.
    You do know that your Q6600 is astronomically slower than Skylake in every single department, right? By your logic, the Phenom II X6 is better than the i7 6700K.

    I think you should consider upgrading. You won't regret, promise.
    Reply
  • salgado18 05 August 2015 13:35
    What the heck Intel? So, you provide great integrated graphics into Broadwell, then nerf it for Skylake? I guess you had to find a way to help sell your 'paper launch' of Broadwell. I really hope Xen makes you guys wake up; although it more than likely won't.
    Do you mean Shen, from LoL? Or Zen? XD

    I believe the cost of the integrated memory chips would make these processors too expensive and niche to be viable products.
    Reply
  • Lmah 05 August 2015 13:37
    Good upgrade for 1st Gen i5/i7 users. Though I think they targeted it at the 2nd Gen i5/i7 users, doesn't seem like a huge improvement for them though.
    Reply
  • vertexx 05 August 2015 13:38
    Why no discrete graphics tests?
    Reply