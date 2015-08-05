Skylake: Intel's Core i7-6700K And i5-6600K

Results: Office Productivity

Microsoft Office 2013

No collection of desktop benchmarks is complete without Microsoft’s popular Office suite. We’re leaving control over the workloads (as well as computing and reporting the geometric mean of the three benchmark runs per application) to PCMark 8 Professional once again.

Microsoft Word 2013

File Size Pages Words Pictures Original Document 3.25MB 77 17,987 5 Target Document 57MB 138 30,800 10 Actions - Start Application and Open Document - Open Target Document in New Window - Copy Large Part of Original Document to Target Document - Save Target Document with New File Name - Expand Target Document's Window - Cut and Paste Large Part of Target Document - Save Target Document Again - Text Input with Simulated Delay - Save Target Document Again - Insert Pictures in Target Document - Save Target Document Again and Close Application

Microsoft Excel 2013

File Size Worksheets Active Cells Original Files 4.62MB2.33MB 4 240,800 Target File 4.18MB 2 10,930 Actions - Start Application and Open All Three Worksheets - Open All Workbooks - Expand Application Window - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook with Formula Evaluation - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook without Formula Evaluation - Copy From Cells with Formulas - Copy More Data to Cells with Formula Evaluation - Insert Specific Values in Three Cells with Formula Evaluation - Save Target Document and Close Application

Microsoft PowerPoint 2013

File Size Slides Pictures Original File 27.1MB 15 12 PDF Export 2.83MB 16 13 Actions - Start Application and Open Presentation - Expand Application Window - Browse Slides (Looking at Them Simulated with Pauses) - Add New Slide - Insert and Cut Picture - Insert Text - Save Document - Export to PDF and Close the Application

As expected, Intel’s two Skylake-based CPUs lead the field. It’s interesting to see that the Core i5-6600K is at least as fast as, or even a bit faster than the i7-6700K, in spite of its lower clock rate. SMT seems to reduce overall performance a bit in Microsoft Office.