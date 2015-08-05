Skylake: Intel's Core i7-6700K And i5-6600K

Intel gave us an early look at the Core i7-6700K, i5-6600K and Z170 chipset two weeks ahead of IDF and the unveiling of Skylake's architectural details.
Results: Office Productivity
Microsoft Office 2013
No collection of desktop benchmarks is complete without Microsoft’s popular Office suite. We’re leaving control over the workloads (as well as computing and reporting the geometric mean of the three benchmark runs per application) to PCMark 8 Professional once again.
Microsoft Word 2013
File Size
Pages
Words
Pictures
Original Document
3.25MB
77
17,987
5
Target Document
57MB
138
30,800
10
Actions
- Start Application and Open Document - Open Target Document in New Window - Copy Large Part of Original Document to Target Document - Save Target Document with New File Name - Expand Target Document's Window - Cut and Paste Large Part of Target Document - Save Target Document Again - Text Input with Simulated Delay - Save Target Document Again - Insert Pictures in Target Document - Save Target Document Again and Close Application
Microsoft Excel 2013
File Size
Worksheets
Active Cells
Original Files
4.62MB2.33MB
4
240,800
Target File
4.18MB
2
10,930
Actions
- Start Application and Open All Three Worksheets - Open All Workbooks - Expand Application Window - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook with Formula Evaluation - Copy Data from Original to Target Workbook without Formula Evaluation - Copy From Cells with Formulas - Copy More Data to Cells with Formula Evaluation - Insert Specific Values in Three Cells with Formula Evaluation - Save Target Document and Close Application
Microsoft PowerPoint 2013
File Size
Slides
Pictures
Original File
27.1MB
15
12
PDF Export
2.83MB
16
13
Actions
- Start Application and Open Presentation - Expand Application Window - Browse Slides (Looking at Them Simulated with Pauses) - Add New Slide - Insert and Cut Picture - Insert Text - Save Document - Export to PDF and Close the Application
As expected, Intel’s two Skylake-based CPUs lead the field. It’s interesting to see that the Core i5-6600K is at least as fast as, or even a bit faster than the i7-6700K, in spite of its lower clock rate. SMT seems to reduce overall performance a bit in Microsoft Office.
What the heck Intel? So, you provide great integrated graphics into Broadwell, then nerf it for Skylake? I guess you had to find a way to help sell your 'paper launch' of Broadwell. I really hope Xen makes you guys wake up; although it more than likely won't.
Then you really are missing out, 4 cores or not a current i5 (let alone an i7) will simply destroy the old Q6600 C2Q. It was great in the day but it's very old hat now and the lack of features on the board worse still.
What the heck Intel? So, you provide great integrated graphics into Broadwell, then nerf it for Skylake? I guess you had to find a way to help sell your 'paper launch' of Broadwell. I really hope Xen makes you guys wake up; although it more than likely won't.
Do you mean Shen, from LoL? Or Zen? XD
I believe the cost of the integrated memory chips would make these processors too expensive and niche to be viable products.
Then you really are missing out, 4 cores or not a current i5 (let alone an i7) will simply destroy the old Q6600 C2Q. It was great in the day but it's very old hat now and the lack of features on the board worse still.
I think you should consider upgrading. You won't regret, promise.
I believe the cost of the integrated memory chips would make these processors too expensive and niche to be viable products.