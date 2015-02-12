Snapdragon 810 Performance Preview

Testing Snapdragon 810

Benchmark Suite

For our first look at Snapdragon 810 we will be examining CPU, Web, and GPU performance.

HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks Browsermark 2.1, Google Octane 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 CPU Core Benchmarks AndEBench Pro v2.0.2124, AnTuTu v5.6, Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection) v2.0, Geekbench 3 Pro v3.3.1, MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection) v1.2, Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection) v1.1, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate v3.0.0

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (non-adaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Comparison System Specs

For this analysis we will be focusing on SoCs rather than devices, specifically those found in tablets. To get a feel for Qualcomm's progress, we'll compare Snapdragon 810 to its predecessors—Snapdragon 805, represented by the Nexus 6, and 801, represented by the Sony Z3. Since we're not comparing displays, battery life, or onscreen GPU performance, mixing smartphones with tablets in our benchmark charts won't matter. The Nexus 6 was chosen because it displays less thermal throttling than the Galaxy Note 4 and has a more complete and up-to-date set of benchmark data than our other devices. For Snapdragon 801 we're using the Z3 because it's a top performer with consistent results free of thermal throttling. The Galaxy S5 actually has slightly better performance in multi-core CPU tests, but the Z3 pulls ahead in graphics, memory, and NAND.

We also include four other current tablet architectures for comparison: the 3-core A8X in Apple's iPad Air 2, an Intel Atom Z3580 in Dell's Venue 8 7000 (which is still stuck on Android 4.4, limiting it to 32-bit mode), an Nvidia Tegra K1 with Denver cores in HTC's Nexus 9, and Tegra K1 with ARM cores in Nvidia's own Shield Tablet.

We're also including some results for Nvidia's new Tegra X1 SoC with its Maxwell based GPU. Be advised however, that these numbers came from Tegra X1 development boards running Android Lollipop. Although we couldn't run our own versions of the benchmarks and couldn't verify clock speeds, we did see the benchmarks running. The SoC itself had a small heatsink (no fan), which Nvidia said represented the typical thermal dissipation capability of a tablet chassis.

Snapdragon 810 MDP Tablet

The data for Snapdragon 810 comes from a Mobile Development Platform (MDP) tablet supplied by Qualcomm at its benchmarking workshop. Obviously, this tablet isn't shipping hardware (it's noticeably bulkier than a production device, which could improve its ability to deal with heat buildup) and the devices were running on AC power, so these results should be considered preliminary. We did however, install and run our own benchmarking software. As a point of reference, the Snapdragon 805 MDP tablet generally scored worse than shipping products.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait for products to ship before we can get a feel for the 810's effect on battery life, since there wasn't enough time to collect battery drain data.

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MDP Tablet Motorola Nexus 6 Sony Z3 Apple iPad Air 2 Dell Venue 8 7000 HTC Nexus 9 Nvidia Shield Tablet SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (MSM8994) Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 (APQ8084) Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AC) Apple A8X Intel Z3580 Nvidia Tegra K1 Nvidia Tegra K1 CPU 4x ARM Cortex-A57 @ 2.0GHz + 4x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz (big.LITTLE) Qualcomm Krait 450 (4 Core) @ 2.65GHz Qualcomm Krait 400 (4 Core) @ 2.45GHz Apple Cyclone+ (3 Core) @ 1.5GHz Intel Atom (4 Core) @ 2.33GHz Nvidia Denver (2 Core) @ 2.30GHz ARM Cortex-A15 r3p3 (4+1 Cores) @ 2.2GHz GPU Adreno 430 @ 600MHz Qualcomm Adreno 420 @ 600MHz Qualcomm Adreno 330 @ 578MHz Apple/PowerVR GX6450 x2 (8 clusters) PowerVR G6430 Kepler (192 Core) @ 950MHz Kepler (192 Core) @ 950MHz Memory 4GB LPDDR4 (25.6GB/s) 3GB LPDDR3 (25.6GB/s) 3 GB LPDDR3 (14.9GB/s) 2GB LPDDR3 (25.6GB/s) 2GB LPDDR3 (12.8GB/s) 2GB LPDDR3 (14.9GB/s) 2GB DDR3L (14.9GB/s) Display 10.1-inch @ 3840×2160 (436 PPI) 5.96-inch AMOLED @ 2560x1440 (493 PPI) 5.2-inch IPS @ 1920x1080 (423 PPI) 9.7-inch IPS @ 2048x1536 (264 PPI) 8.4-inch OLED @ 2560x1600 (359 PPI) 8.9-inch IPS @ 2048x1536 (288 PPI) 8-inch IPS @ 1920x1200 (283PPI) Storage 64 GB 32 GB, 64 GB 16 GB, microSD (up to 128 GB) 16 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB 16 GB, microSD (up to 512 GB) 16 GB, 32 GB 16GB (Wi-Fi) / 32GB (LTE), microSD (up to 128GB) Operating System Android 5.0.2 Android 5.0 Android 4.4.4 iOS 8.1.2 Android 4.4.4 Android 5.0.1 Android 5.0.1

We should definitely see some interesting results considering how many different CPU and GPU architectures we're comparing. Will the 810 or Nvidia's unique Denver CPUs be able to outperform Apple's improved Cyclone CPUs? How close will the new Adreno 430 get to Nvidia's Kepler based GPU?