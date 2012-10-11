Snapdragon S4 Pro: Krait And Adreno 320, Benchmarked

Performance From Scorpion To Krait: What A Difference One Generation Makes

GeekBench v2

Beyond the speeds and feeds, how do the performance of Qualcomm's Scorpion and Krait cores differ? GeekBench can help us out with a general assessment.

GeekBench Scores SoC Integer Floating-Point Memory Nvidia Tegra 3 (T30L)(Four Cortex-A9 Cores @ 1.3 GHz) 1298 2288 1222 TI OMAP 4430(Two Cortex-A9 Cores @ 1 GHz) 750 1298 853 Apple A5/A5X(Two Cortex-A9 Cores @ 1 GHz) 691 921 830 Qualcomm S3 (APQ8060)(Two Scorpion Cores @ 1.2 GHz) 594 708 946 Qualcomm S4 Plus (MSM8960)(Two Krait Cores @ 1.5 GHz) 964 2251 1666 Qualcomm S4 Pro (APQ8064)(Four Krait Cores @ 1.5 GHz) 1400 3292 1276

According to our numbers, Krait nearly triples the performance of its predecessor, with the biggest gain seen in floating-point performance. Also interesting is the comparison between Krait and Nvidia's Tegra 3, which drives tablets like the Nexus 7 and Transformer Pad.

Strong floating-point performance is a notable boon for game developers, and we hope that Qualcomm's strength in this discipline serves to further the work being done in mobile gaming. Google's own Android documentation recommends judicious use of floating-point math, since it's about 2x slower than integer math on Android-based devices. And yet, we see TI's OMAP 4430 outmaneuver Apple's A5/A5X in GeekBench's floating-point metric, despite the fact that they both employ dual Cortex-A9 cores at 1 GHz. So, what's that say about performance under iOS?

Although software developers are still tied to programming for multiple hardware platforms, some faster and some slower, it's entirely possible that, in some situations, Krait-based devices will offer the best performance currently available.

SiSoft Sandra, Android Edition

Sandra is one of those diagnostic tools that lets us dig a little deeper on the desktop, isolating specific performance characteristics in a granular way. SiSoftware eventually plans to release an Android-specific version of the software, but the company granted us exclusive access to an early beta copy for our story today.

SiSoftware Sandra Aggregate Performance OMAP 4430 Tegra 3 (T30L) S3(APQ8060) S4 Plus(MSM8960) S4 Pro(APQ8064) CPU Two Cortex-A9 Cores @ 1 GHz Four Cortex-A9 Cores @ 1.3 GHz Two Scorpion Cores @ 1.2 GHz Two Krait Cores @ 1.5 GHz Four Krait Cores @ 1.5 GHz Native Arithmetic (MOPS) 463 1133 365 593 1194 Native Multi-media (kPix/s) 2301 5912 3297 5067 9642 Java Arithmetic (MOPS) 90 225 86 171 278 Memory (MB/s) 603 968 1265 3308 4104

Naturally, the quad-core architectures are at an inherent advantage in any threaded workload. So, we also run aggregate performance-per-core tests to zero in on the capabilities of each computational building block.

Again, the S4 Pro platform's Krait processor takes a commanding lead over the Cortex-A9- and Scorpion-based competition.