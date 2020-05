Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Reads/Writes

4 KB Random Reads

Zalman’s new N-series SSD doesn’t beat other SandForce drives and has to concede defeat to Intel and Crucial, but it is much faster compared to the RAID array consisting or two or four Kingston SSDNow V 30 GB SSDs.

The results are almost repeated by CrystalDiskMark.

4 KB Random Writes

The Zalman N-series SSD does amazingly well in the 4 KB random writes test, but none of the Kingston-powered setups are very convincing.