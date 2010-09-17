StarCraft II Revisited: How Much Gaming PC Do You Need?

Test System And Settings
StarCraft II is very attractive at its Medium graphics quality setting, yet it is a lot easier on the hardware than the Ultra quality setting. Therefore, we’re testing the same Medium and Ultra quality settings that we used in our previous StarCraft II beta performance analysis.
The AMD Catalyst 10.7 beta drivers (and newer 10.8 package) allow us to test AA on Radeon cards. Nvidia's drivers have supported this capability from launch day. However, we limit AA tests to the graphics cards that can supply playable frame rates at Ultra quality settings.
While some of the Gigabyte graphics cards employ a factory overclock, we're setting all of the cards to their reference clock speeds in order to provide a more useful comparison for the folks gauging standard performance.
|Graphic Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-4200, 8 MB Shared L3 CacheOverclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz BCLK
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X58A-UD3R Intel X58, BIOS version FA
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Kingston PC3-10700 3 x 1,024 MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GV-R587SO-1GDRadeon HD 5870 Super Overclock 1 GB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-N470SO-13IGeForce GTX 470 Super Overclock 1280 MB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-R585OC-1GDRadeon HD 5850 Overclock 1 GB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-N460OC-1GIGeForce GTX 460 Overclock 1 GB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-R583UD-1GDRadeon HD 5830 1 GB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-N240D5-512IGeForce GT 240 512 MB GDDR5Gigabyte GV-R557OC-1GIRadeon HD 5570 1 GB DDR3 OverclockGigabyte GV-R555D3-1GI Radeon HD 5550 1GB DDR3(all clock rates have been set to reference specifications for the purpose of benchmarking)
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500 GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|Thermaltake Toughpower 1200 W1200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.7 BetaNvidia GeForce Driver 258.96 WHQL
I wish the i5 750 was included as a comparison.
Hence why I regret my ATI purchase.
It's good hardware but the constant driver issues & benchmarks such as these make you think twice.
Still relevant!
Of course this is just personal exp.
Some games will run better with nv, and some better with ati.. Don't really care as long as I can play it smoothly. And usually 1-5 fps don't determine that.