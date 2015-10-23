Trending

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Super Flower responds to the high demand for low-capacity and highly efficient PSUs with the release of its Leadex Platinum with 550 W max power. This unit packs high performance, silent operation and Platinum efficiency.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the SF-550F14MP unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
15.2 mV5.0 mV6.2 mV4.8 mVPass
24.9 mV6.3 mV7.7 mV5.2 mVPass
35.9 mV6.6 mV7.8 mV5.6 mVPass
46.7 mV6.7 mV8.3 mV5.4 mVPass
58.0 mV6.5 mV9.3 mV6.2 mVPass
67.7 mV7.0 mV9.4 mV6.4 mVPass
77.4 mV7.1 mV9.7 mV7.1 mVPass
87.5 mV8.1 mV9.8 mV8.7 mVPass
98.1 mV9.5 mV11.3 mV10.0 mVPass
109.9 mV9.7 mV13.5 mV11.2 mVPass
1110.0 mV9.9 mV14.2 mV12.0 mVPass
CL16.7 mV17.7 mV9.8 mV10.3 mVPass
CL29.2 mV9.3 mV13.2 mV9.3 mVPass
Ripple suppression is jaw-dropping on almost all Super Flower implementations and this Leadex unit is no exception. The +12V rail didn't exceed 10 mV of ripple, while the 3.3V and 5VSB rails were within 10 mV and 15 mV in worst-case scenarios. As you can see from the table above, only the 5V rail exceeded 15 mV of ripple and this took place only during the highly unrealistic Cross-Load 1 test. Super Flower managed to beat even the mighty Delta Electronics in the ripple performance section, while Seasonic has to increase its efforts in order to catch up, although both aren't far behind.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

