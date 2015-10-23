Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the SF-550F14MP unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 1 5.2 mV 5.0 mV 6.2 mV 4.8 mV Pass 2 4.9 mV 6.3 mV 7.7 mV 5.2 mV Pass 3 5.9 mV 6.6 mV 7.8 mV 5.6 mV Pass 4 6.7 mV 6.7 mV 8.3 mV 5.4 mV Pass 5 8.0 mV 6.5 mV 9.3 mV 6.2 mV Pass 6 7.7 mV 7.0 mV 9.4 mV 6.4 mV Pass 7 7.4 mV 7.1 mV 9.7 mV 7.1 mV Pass 8 7.5 mV 8.1 mV 9.8 mV 8.7 mV Pass 9 8.1 mV 9.5 mV 11.3 mV 10.0 mV Pass 10 9.9 mV 9.7 mV 13.5 mV 11.2 mV Pass 11 10.0 mV 9.9 mV 14.2 mV 12.0 mV Pass CL1 6.7 mV 17.7 mV 9.8 mV 10.3 mV Pass CL2 9.2 mV 9.3 mV 13.2 mV 9.3 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is jaw-dropping on almost all Super Flower implementations and this Leadex unit is no exception. The +12V rail didn't exceed 10 mV of ripple, while the 3.3V and 5VSB rails were within 10 mV and 15 mV in worst-case scenarios. As you can see from the table above, only the 5V rail exceeded 15 mV of ripple and this took place only during the highly unrealistic Cross-Load 1 test. Super Flower managed to beat even the mighty Delta Electronics in the ripple performance section, while Seasonic has to increase its efforts in order to catch up, although both aren't far behind.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2