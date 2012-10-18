Synology DS412+ And Thecus N4800: Two NAS Devices With Atom D2700

Benchmark Results: Multimedia

We're including the Synology DiskStation DS411+II and Thecus N4200PRO in our benchmark as a basis for comparison. These systems employ Intel's Atom D525 processor.

The NAS servers demonstrate similar performance when it comes to sequential writes of large amounts of data. It's interesting that Synology manages to do better with the DiskStation DS412+ than it did with the DiskStation DS411+II. Thecus, on the other hand, doesn't do much better with its N4800 than it did with the N4200PRO.

Each NAS server's sequential read performance is similar to their sequential write performance. Synology's DiskStation DS412+ and Thecus' N4800 give us almost identical data transfer rates and manage to do somewhat better than their predecessors. The N4800 does slightly better here than it did in the video recording benchmark compared to Thecus' N4200PRO.

When it comes to looking at small files, these two NAS server generations perform about the same. Once again, using RAID 5, the new Thecus N4800 underperforms the company's older N4200PRO.

